SAG Awards 2023 In Memoriam: Sunday’s special segment will honor Angela Lansbury, William Hurt, Ray Liotta and more

Sunday’s SAG Awards ceremony will be a streaming event for the first time on the Netflix YouTube channel. One of the highlights each year is the special In Memoriam segment. It’s been a particularly rough year with over 100 deaths of prominent actors and actresses who were likely members of SAG/AFTRA. Show producers typically are able to include approximately 40-50 people in a tribute.

Among that group will certainly be Oscar winners Louise Fletcher, William Hurt and Irene Cara, plus nominees Angela Lansbury (a SAG life achievement recipient) and Melinda Dillon. Emmy champs Mary Alice, Kirstie Alley, Leslie Jordan, Ray Liotta, Stuart Margolin, Robert Morse and Barbara Walters.

Here is our expansive list of over 100 people who died since last year’s ceremony, several of whom will be honored on Sunday’s event:

Ralph Ahn

J. Grant Albrecht

Mary Alice

Rae Allen

Kirstie Alley

John Aniston

John Alyward

Nicki Aycox

Burt Bacharach

Kirk Baily

Rebecca Balding

Joanna Barnes

Jeff Beck

Richard Belzer

David Birney

Taurean Blacque

Stephen Boss

Barbara Bosson

Al Brown

Johnny Brown

June Brown

James Caan

Michael Callan

Irene Cara

Veronica Carlson

Pat Carroll

Aaron Carter

Robert Clary

Robbie Coltrane

Kevin Conroy

Tim Considine

Coolio

Robert Cormier

David Crosby

Jessie D

Charlbi Dean

Emilio Delgado

Melinda Dillon

Tony Dow

Shonka Dukureh

Arthur Duncan

Ned Eisenberg

Louise Fletcher

Farrah Forke

Jason David Frank

Clarence Gilyard, Jr.

Clu Gulager

Robert Gentry

Gilbert Gottfried

Mike Hagerty

Philip Baker Hall

Estelle Harris

Rosa Lee Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins

Anne Heche

Brad William Henke

Paul Herman

Bo Hopkins

Marsha Hunt

William Hurt

Gregory Itzin

Conrad Janis

Jossara Jinaro

Brad Johnson

L.Q. Jones

Leslie Jordan

Naomi Judd

Bernard Kalb

Jack Kehler

Lance Kerwin

Alan Ladd, Jr.

Kathy Lamkin

Angela Lansbury

Lee Lawson

Michael Levin

Jerry Lee Lewis

Ray Liotta

Sacheen Littlefeather

Gina Lollobrigida

Lisa Loring

Bruce MacVittie

Vachik Mangassarian

Mary Mara

Stuart Margolin

Ron Masak

Annette McCarthy

Bob McGrath

Douglas McGrath

Christine McVie

Mark Miller

Yvette Mimieux

Scoey Mitchell

Robert Morse

Roger E. Mosley

Olivia Newton-John

Nichelle Nichols

F.J. O’Neil

James Olson

Irene Papas

Fred Parris

Lindsay Pearlman

Bob Penny

Jacques Perrin

Nehemiah Persoff

Frank Pesce

Lisa Marie Presley

Andrew Prine

Adam Rich

George R. Robertson

Mickey Rooney, Jr.

Mitchell Ryan

Bobby Rydell

Marnie Schulenburg

Vin Scully

Liz Sheridan

Charles Siebert

Henry Silva

Tony Sirico

Kang Soo-youn

Paul Sorvino

John Stahl

Stella Stevens

Larry Storch

Joe E. Tata

Dorothy Tristan

Kenneth Tsang

Joe Turkel

Larry Van Dohlen

Barbara Walters

Fred Ward

David Warner

Raquel Welch

Kenneth Welsh

Annie Wersching

Cindy Williams

