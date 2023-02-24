SAG Awards 2023 In Memoriam: Sunday’s special segment will honor Angela Lansbury, William Hurt, Ray Liotta and more

Sunday’s SAG Awards ceremony will be a streaming event for the first time on the Netflix YouTube channel. One of the highlights each year is the special In Memoriam segment. It’s been a particularly rough year with over 100 deaths of prominent actors and actresses who were likely members of SAG/AFTRA. Show producers typically are able to include approximately 40-50 people in a tribute.
Among that group will certainly be Oscar winners Louise Fletcher, William Hurt and Irene Cara, plus nominees Angela Lansbury (a SAG life achievement recipient) and Melinda Dillon. Emmy champs Mary Alice, Kirstie Alley, Leslie Jordan, Ray Liotta, Stuart Margolin, Robert Morse and Barbara Walters.
Here is our expansive list of over 100 people who died since last year’s ceremony, several of whom will be honored on Sunday’s event:
Ralph Ahn
J. Grant Albrecht
Mary Alice
Rae Allen
Kirstie Alley
John Aniston
John Alyward
Nicki Aycox
Burt Bacharach
Kirk Baily
Rebecca Balding
Joanna Barnes
Jeff Beck
Richard Belzer
David Birney
Taurean Blacque
Stephen Boss
Barbara Bosson
Al Brown
Johnny Brown
June Brown
James Caan
Michael Callan
Irene Cara
Veronica Carlson
Pat Carroll
Aaron Carter
Robert Clary
Robbie Coltrane
Kevin Conroy
Tim Considine
Coolio
Robert Cormier
David Crosby
Jessie D
Charlbi Dean
Emilio Delgado
Melinda Dillon
Tony Dow
Shonka Dukureh
Arthur Duncan
Ned Eisenberg
Louise Fletcher
Farrah Forke
Jason David Frank
Clarence Gilyard, Jr.
Clu Gulager
Robert Gentry
Gilbert Gottfried
Mike Hagerty
Philip Baker Hall
Estelle Harris
Rosa Lee Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins
Anne Heche
Brad William Henke
Paul Herman
Bo Hopkins
Marsha Hunt
William Hurt
Gregory Itzin
Conrad Janis
Jossara Jinaro
Brad Johnson
L.Q. Jones
Leslie Jordan
Naomi Judd
Bernard Kalb
Jack Kehler
Lance Kerwin
Alan Ladd, Jr.
Kathy Lamkin
Angela Lansbury
Lee Lawson
Michael Levin
Jerry Lee Lewis
Ray Liotta
Sacheen Littlefeather
Gina Lollobrigida
Lisa Loring
Bruce MacVittie
Vachik Mangassarian
Mary Mara
Stuart Margolin
Ron Masak
Annette McCarthy
Bob McGrath
Douglas McGrath
Christine McVie
Mark Miller
Yvette Mimieux
Scoey Mitchell
Robert Morse
Roger E. Mosley
Olivia Newton-John
Nichelle Nichols
F.J. O’Neil
James Olson
Irene Papas
Fred Parris
Lindsay Pearlman
Bob Penny
Jacques Perrin
Nehemiah Persoff
Frank Pesce
Lisa Marie Presley
Andrew Prine
Adam Rich
George R. Robertson
Mickey Rooney, Jr.
Mitchell Ryan
Bobby Rydell
Marnie Schulenburg
Vin Scully
Liz Sheridan
Charles Siebert
Henry Silva
Tony Sirico
Kang Soo-youn
Paul Sorvino
John Stahl
Stella Stevens
Larry Storch
Joe E. Tata
Dorothy Tristan
Kenneth Tsang
Joe Turkel
Larry Van Dohlen
Barbara Walters
Fred Ward
David Warner
Raquel Welch
Kenneth Welsh
Annie Wersching
Cindy Williams
PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?
SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions