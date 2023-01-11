SAG movie nominations predictions: Best scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Chloe Sevigny stan for an excellent score of 88.00% when predicting the 2023 SAG Awards movie nominees on Wednesday morning. Our top scorer is actually tied with German Y. and JRJ8990 but has the better point score of 22,420 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 3,500 people worldwide predicted these film nominations from the Screen Actors Guild with our top scorer getting 22 of 25 nominee slots correct. Some of the tough correct choices included Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) for Best Actress and Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”) for Best Supporting Actor.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 12 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Marcus Dixon and Daniel Montgomery are best with 84.00%. Paul Sheehan and I follow at 80.00%. Up next at 76.00% are Charles Bright, Riley Chow, Denton Davidson and Joyce Eng. Following at 64.00% are Rob Licuria, Matt Noble, Ray Richmond and Christopher Rosen. See Editors’ scores.

