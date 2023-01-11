SAG movie nominations predictions: Scott Mantz (KTLA) is best Expert

Congratulations to our Expert Scott Mantz (KTLA) for an excellent score of 80.00% when predicting the 2023 SAG Awards movie nominees on Wednesday morning. He is best among 21 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 3,500 people worldwide predicted these film nominations from the Screen Actors Guild with our top scorer getting 20 of 25 nominee slots correct. That included a miss for Best Film Ensemble (“Top Gun: Maverick”) but getting the other four correct (“The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Women Talking”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 20 Experts, the five tied at 76.00% are Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Andrea Mandell (People), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo), Keith Simanton (IMDb) and Peter Travers (ABC). Following at 72.00% are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Susan King (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily).

A six-way tie follows at 68.00% for Clayton Davis (Variety), Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Brian Truitt (USA Today). In at 64.00% are Tim Gray (Variety), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Erik Davis (Fandango) finishes at 60.00%.

