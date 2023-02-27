SAG Awards 2023: Thelma Adams, Tariq Khan, Keith Simanton top all Experts predicting film winners

Congratulations to our Experts Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Keith Simanton (IMDb) for the top score of 83.33% when predicting the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film winners on Sunday night. Our top scorers are best among 22 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 3,800 people worldwide predicted these SAG Awards champs with our top scorers getting 5 of 6 categories for films correct. Movie champs at the Beverly Hills ceremony included “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and its stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis plus Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”).

For the other 19 Experts predicting, there is an eight-way tie at 66.67% for Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Pete Hammond (Deadline), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (ABC) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Following at 50.00% are Clayton Davis (Variety), Erik Davis (Fandango), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Scott Mantz (KTLA), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety). We then have Susan King (Gold Derby) and Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) at 33.33%.

