SAG Awards 2023: Joyce Eng, Tim Gray, Christopher Rosen are top Experts predicting TV winners

Congratulations to our Experts Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety) and Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) for a great score of 55.56% when predicting the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards TV winners on Sunday night. Our top scorers are best among 17 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 2,500 people worldwide predicted these SAG Awards champs with our top scorer getting 6 of 6 categories for films correct. Television champs at the Beverly Hills ceremony included “The White Lotus: Sicily,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Stranger Things.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 14 Experts predicting, almost everyone else finished at 44.44%: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Clayton Davis (Variety), Eric Deggans (NPR), Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Pete Hammond (Deadline), Susan King (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Peter Travers (ABC) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Placing with 33.33% are Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes) and Ben Travers (Indiewire).

