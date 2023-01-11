SAG TV nominations predictions: Best scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Mohammed19 for a terrific score of 82.50% when predicting the 2023 SAG Awards TV nominees on Wednesday morning. Our top scorer is actually tied with Writer30 but has the better point score of 13,298 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 2,700 people worldwide predicted these television nominations from the Screen Actors Guild with our top scorer getting 33 of 40 nominee slots correct. That included all 5 correct picks for Best Drama Ensemble (“Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Ozark,” “Severance” and “The White Lotus: Sicily” and all 5 for Best Comedy Ensemble (“Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building”).

SEEGolden Globes winners list in all 27 film and TV categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 12 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Paul Sheehan and I are tied in first place at 77.50%. Christopher Rosen is next with 75.00%. Charles Bright and Joyce Eng are tied at 72.50%. Up next at 70.00% are Riley Chow and Marcus Dixon. We then have Denton Davidson and Matt Noble at 65.00%, Daniel Montgomery and Ray Richmond at 62.50% and Rob Licuria at 60.00%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions