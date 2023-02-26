SAG Awards 2023: Watch our immediate reactions in a one-hour LIVE streaming post-show

Join us minutes after the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday evening for immediate reactions to the ceremony, winners, losers, shockers, presenters and more. Our LIVE one-hour streaming program will be hosted on our home page (or click the video link above) by Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria.

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be presented this Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, celebrating the best film and television performances of 2022 as voted on by around 122,000 SAG-AFTRA members. For the first time (after years on TNT and TBS), the ceremony will be streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST. In addition to the seven film and nine TV categories, the 2023 SAG Life Achievement Award, the guild’s highest honor, will be presented to SAG, Oscar and Emmy winner Sally Field.

