SAG Awards nominee profile: Adam Scott (‘Severance’) can win twice for first season

Three years after he and his “Big Little Lies” cast mates came up short in their drama ensemble SAG Award battle against the team from “The Crown,” Adam Scott has two new chances at being honored by the acting guild. Three decades into his career, he has earned both individual and ensemble notices for his work on Apple TV Plus’ “Severance,” the second season of which is currently in production. Although he is up against some heavy-hitting SAG Awards veterans in the drama actor contest, the freshness of his performance may give him the advantage he needs.

Included among Scott’s solo competitors in Best TV Drama Actor are three men who are also nominated for the drama ensemble prize: Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) and “Better Call Saul” duo Jonathan Banks and Bob Odenkirk. The final individual slot belongs to Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), who has one lead film win for 2009’s “Crazy Heart” to his name. Bateman and Odenkirk are also past SAG Award champions, with the former having won the drama actor prize for “Ozark” in 2019 and 2021 and the latter having shared in a 2014 “Breaking Bad” ensemble victory.

On “Severance,” Scott plays Mark Scout, a widower who, in order to subdue his severe depression, has undergone a procedure to have his work and life memories surgically separated. Since he is unable to even think of his sad home life when on the job at Lumon Industries, the arrangement suits him well, and he naturally develops an alter ego who is dedicated to his work and primed for advancement. That is, however, until the foundation on which the seemingly perfect company is built begins to crumble.

Scott has the potential to become the eighth man to simultaneously win two SAG Awards for the same drama series. Those who will have preceded him in triumphing on their first nominations for their respective shows are Dennis Franz (“NYPD Blue”), Anthony Edwards (“ER”), James Gandolfini (“The Sopranos”) and Steve Buscemi (“Boardwalk Empire”). The latter three each pulled off this dual achievement twice, as did Martin Sheen (“The West Wing”). The remaining two one-timers are Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) and Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”).

A total of seven men have laid the groundwork for Scott by winning the drama actor SAG Award for first-season performances. This includes Franz, Edwards, Gandolfini, Sheen and Buscemi, each of whom went on to receive at least four more nominations for the same roles. The two latest entrants into the group were John Lithgow (“The Crown”), whose tenure as a regular lasted only one year, and reigning champ Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), whose show has yet to return for a second season.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

