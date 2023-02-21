SAG Awards nominee profile: Amanda Seyfried (‘The Dropout’) looks to complete her industry prize sweep

After nearly two decades of having her individual performances overlooked by Screen Actors Guild Awards voters, Amanda Seyfried has finally earned solo recognition from the organization thanks to her work on Hulu’s “The Dropout.” Her Best TV Movie/Miniseries Actress bid for the show comes 10 years after her only other SAG Awards outing as a “Les Misérables” film ensemble member. Given that she has already collected an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Critics Choice Award this season, she stands a strong chance of becoming the sixth female star of a non-continuing program to complete a modern industry awards sweep.

“The Dropout,” which is adapted from Rebecca Jarvis’ six-part podcast of the same name, tells the true story of how former chemical engineering student Elizabeth Holmes (played by Seyfried) fraudulently collected millions of dollars to fund her health technology company, Theranos. What eventually led to her 11-year prison sentence (which was handed out seven months after the miniseries ended) was her blatant dishonesty regarding her technology’s functionality and her inability to deliver on any investments.

In order to snag this final piece of hardware, Seyfried must fend off, among others, previous film SAG Award winners Emily Blunt (supporting, “A Quiet Place,” 2019) and Jessica Chastain (ensemble, “The Help,” 2012; lead, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” 2022), who have now been recognized for “The English” and “George and Tammy,” respectively. Her remaining two challengers are SAG Awards newcomer Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and triple contender Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”), who is also presently on her third drama actress and ensemble bids for “Ozark.”

The five TV movie or miniseries actresses who will have preceded Seyfried in steamrolling through their respective awards seasons are Julianne Moore (“Game Change,” 2012-2013), Sarah Paulson (“American Crime Story,” 2016-2017), Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies,” 2017-2018), Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon,” 2019-2020) and Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown,” 2021-2022). History shows that as long as a lead actress wins an Emmy for a program of this kind, the other three prizes will also be hers, and Seyfried has already cleared that hurdle.

Prior to the advent of the Critics Choice TV Awards, nine other female limited series or telefilm performances inspired Emmy-Golden Globe-SAG trifectas. This precedent was established in 1998 by Alfre Woodard (“Miss Evers’ Boys”), who was followed by Halle Berry (“Introducing Dorothy Dandridge”), Judy Davis (“Life with Judy Garland”), Meryl Streep (“Angels in America”), S. Epatha Merkerson (“Lackawanna Blues”), Helen Mirren (“Elizabeth I”), Laura Linney (“John Adams”), Claire Danes (“Temple Grandin”) and Winslet (“Mildred Pierce”).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

