SAG Awards nominee profile: Bob Odenkirk (‘Better Call Saul’) hopes to score on 5th try

Since 2012, Bob Odenkirk has amassed 11 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, all of which came for his portrayal of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” character Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman). Having already triumphed as a member of the former series’ ensemble, he is now vying for his first solo and cast victories for the latter. Given that this is his last chance to be individually honored for his signature role, he may indeed have no trouble avenging his previous four Best TV Drama Actor losses.

Among Odenkirk’s competitors in his solo race are three men who are also nominated as ensemble members, including his own “Better Call Saul” cast mate, Jonathan Banks. The other two are first-time individual nominee Adam Scott (“Severance”) and double drama actor champion Jason Bateman (“Ozark”). Rounding out the lineup is Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), who has no other TV bids to his name but did win Best Film Actor for 2009’s “Crazy Heart.”

The two-part sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” brings the titular character’s story to a close by tying up all of the loose ends in its expansive timeline. This initially involves Jimmy completing his devolvement into Saul shortly before the start of the original “Breaking Bad” storyline and eventually concerns him answering for the countless crimes he committed both before and after he met Walter White. By the finale, he comes to realize that his happiness depends on his ability to live as himself, regardless of his level of physical freedom.

With his current pair of bids, Odenkirk is tied for sixth place on the list of men who have collected the most SAG Award nominations for playing single drama series characters. He ranks alongside Martin Sheen as Josiah Bartlet (“The West Wing”) and Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy (“Law & Order”) and behind Dennis Franz as Andy Sipowicz (“NYPD Blue,” 14), James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano (“The Sopranos,” 14), Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister (“Game of Thrones,” 13), Anthony Edwards as Mark Greene (“ER,” 12) and Jon Hamm as Don Draper (“Mad Men,” 12). The overall male record of 18 is shared by “Frasier” costars Kelsey Grammer (Frasier Crane) and David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane).

Odenkirk and Banks’ direct face-off makes “Better Call Saul” the eighth drama series to receive multiple solo male SAG Award nominations at once. Along with their migratory costar, Giancarlo Esposito, they stand as the only performers to ever earn ensemble bids from the guild for both an original series and its spin-off. If they pull off a cast win for “Better Call Saul” on their third try, Odenkirk will become the first actor to win SAG ensemble awards for playing the same character on two different shows.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

