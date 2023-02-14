SAG Awards nominee profile: Elizabeth Debicki (‘The Crown’) looks to make history for playing Princess Diana

When Gillian Anderson was honored by the Screen Actors Guild two years ago for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher on “The Crown,” the Netflix series became the first to ever produce three different solo SAG Award winners. Now, this trio – which includes Claire Foy (as Queen Elizabeth II) and John Lithgow (as Winston Churchill) – could grow into a quartet if Elizabeth Debicki is lauded for her fifth season performance as Princess Diana. This would also make “The Crown” the first show to produce three different recipients of the guild’s Best TV Drama Actress prize.

As a concurrent drama ensemble nominee, Debicki faces double challenges from Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) and “Ozark” pair Julia Garner and Laura Linney. This marks Garner and Linney’s third drama actress face-off following their joint losses to Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) in 2019 and Anderson in 2021. As the star of “Inventing Anna,” Garner is also in the running for the limited series actress award, which Linney took for “John Adams” in 2009. Rounding out the lineup is “Euphoria” star Zendaya, who, like Debicki, is a total SAG Awards newcomer.

The fifth season of “The Crown,” like the third season before it, introduced an entirely new cast playing older versions of the show’s pre-established characters. Debicki inherited the role of Diana from 2021 SAG Award nominee Emma Corrin (who is five years her junior), opposite Dominic West as the new Prince Charles. Whereas each previous season covered an average of 10 years in the lives of the British royal family, this one narrows its focus to a six-year period which constitutes the final phase of Diana and Charles’ marriage. Throughout these 10 episodes, Diana attempts to find happiness by distancing herself from the monarchy while bearing in mind that her children keep her irrevocably tied to it.

If she is successful on both of her bids, Debicki will follow Allison Janney (“The West Wing,” 2001) as only the second woman to win the drama actress and ensemble awards on her first tries in both categories. The five actresses who will have preceded her in taking this solo prize on their very first SAG Awards outings are Kathy Baker (“Picket Fences,” 1995), Anderson (“The X-Files,” 1996), Edie Falco (“The Sopranos,” 2000), Foy (“The Crown,” 2017) and Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game,” 2022).

Debicki is the sixth drama actress contender to hail from “The Crown,” after Anderson, Corrin, Foy, Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman. Until two years ago, “The Sopranos” held the category’s record for highest number of unique nominees, with four (Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Drea de Matteo and Nancy Marchand). Currently in third place with three is “The West Wing” (Janney, Stockard Channing and Lily Tomlin). Along with “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Modern Family” and “NYPD Blue,” both “The Sopranos” and “The West Wing” directly trail “The Crown” on the list of shows that have produced the highest numbers of individual SAG Award nominees (regardless of gender), with five each to the regal drama’s eight.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

