SAG Awards nominee profile: Emily Blunt (‘The English’) vies for second solo trophy

With her Best TV Movie/Miniseries Actress bid for Prime Video’s “The English,” Emily Blunt is now a four-time Screen Actors Guild Award nominee. Since she already clinched the Best Film Supporting Actress trophy for 2018’s “A Quiet Place,” she is on a path to becoming the 14th female recipient of individual SAG Awards for both big and small screen acting. Given the fact that her 40th birthday precedes this year’s ceremony by only three days, she would be the fifth youngest woman to ever pull off this feat.

The quartet of younger actresses who would rank ahead of Blunt on said list is comprised of Angelina Jolie (TV: age 23, “Gia,” 1999; film: 24, “Girl, Interrupted,” 2000), Helen Hunt (31, “Mad About You,” 1995; 34, “As Good As It Gets,” 1998), Halle Berry (33, “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,” 2000; 35, “Monster’s Ball,” 2002) and Kate Winslet (20, “Sense and Sensibility,” 1996 and 33, “The Reader,” 2009; 36, “Mildred Pierce,” 2012). Winslet received a bookend miniseries actress trophy for “Mare of Easttown” just last year at age 46.

Having been born and raised in London, Blunt would also directly follow Winslet as the fourth English actress to win this particular award. Vanessa Redgrave became the first member of this club with her 2001 victory for “If These Walls Could Talk 2” and was then joined by Helen Mirren (“Elizabeth I,” 2007 and “Phil Spector,” 2014). The category’s only other champion who originated from outside of the United States is Australian native Judy Davis (“Life with Judy Garland,” 2002).

Blunt’s SAG Awards resume also includes two lead film bids for 2016’s “The Girl on the Train” and 2018’s “Mary Poppins Returns.” She was bested on those respective occasions by Emma Stone (“La La Land”) and Glenn Close (“The Wife”). Her new nomination comes for the second regular TV series performance of her career, following her turn on 2005’s “Empire.” She stars on “The English” as Lady Cornelia Locke, an 1890s Englishwoman who, during her journey to Wyoming to avenge her son’s death, enters into an informal partnership with a Native American cavalry sergeant on a mission of his own.

Blunt is one of two previous SAG Award winners in the current miniseries actress lineup, with the other being “George and Tammy” star Jessica Chastain (film ensemble, “The Help,” 2012; film actress, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” 2022). Also in the mix are general first-timer Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), former film ensemble nominee (for 2012’s “Les Misérables”) Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), and triple contender Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”), who is concurrently on her third drama actress and cast bids for “Ozark.”

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

