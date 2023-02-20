SAG Awards nominee profile: Evan Peters (‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) is youngest two-time miniseries contender ever

Immediately after losing on his first Screen Actors Guild Awards outing to Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”), Evan Peters is back in the running for the organization’s Best TV Movie/Miniseries Actor prize. With his new bid for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” the former “Mare of Easttown” nominee follows James Garner, Gary Sinise, and Tom Wilkinson as only the fourth back-to-back contender in his category’s history. At 36, he also surpasses Sinise (who was 40 on his second bid in 1996) as the youngest person to ever be nominated twice by the guild for limited series or telefilm acting.

None of Peters’ current competitors are SAG Awards newcomers, but only Steve Carell (“The Patient”) joins him in having been previously recognized for TV work. Two of the 12 nominations he received for “The Office” led to comedy ensemble victories (2007-2008), and he also has a film cast win to his name for 2006’s “Little Miss Sunshine.” Also included in the lineup are “Black Bird” costars Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, whose respective first SAG Awards notices came for 2019’s “Rocketman” (individual) and 2020’s “Da 5 Bloods” (ensemble). Rounding out the group is Sam Elliott (“1883”), who initially achieved solo and cast recognition for his supporting turn in 2018’s “A Star Is Born.”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which serves as the first iteration of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s “Monster” anthology series, follows the titular figure over a period of three decades as he grows from a neglected child into a sadistic murderer. The bulk of the plot is focused on his 13-year serial killing spree, which involved 17 confirmed victims across Ohio and Wisconsin. Five months after its release, the series remains the most-watched non-continuing Netflix program ever.

The fact that “Monster” is created and produced by Murphy is advantageous for Peters, given that this particular SAG Award has already gone to two actors from programs associated with him. Peters’ potential predecessors in this regard would be Mark Ruffalo, who won for the HBO movie “The Normal Heart” in 2015, and Darren Criss, who was lauded for the second version of “American Crime Story,” known as “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” in 2019.

“Monster” also has a stake in the current Best TV Movie/Miniseries Actress race thanks to Niecy Nash-Betts’ performance as Dahmer’s vigilant neighbor, Glenda Cleveland. Her nomination, along with that of Peters, gives the show the chance to become the sixth to simultaneously win both possible SAG Awards for non-continuing series acting, after “Angels in America” (2004, Al Pacino and Meryl Streep), “Elizabeth I” (2007, Jeremy Irons and Helen Mirren), “John Adams” (2009, Paul Giamatti and Laura Linney), “Big Little Lies” (2018, Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman) and “Fosse/Verdon” (2020, Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

