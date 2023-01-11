SAG Awards film nominations forum reactions: Cheers for ‘Women Talking’ love, jeers for ‘Glass Onion’ snubs

Soon after the nominees were announced for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, our forum posters (many of whom are industry insiders) unleashed their opinions on the performances that earned mentions and those that were left out. When it came to the feature film nominations, folks were most upset about the “Glass Onion” cast (including supporting hopeful Janelle Monae) getting blanked, while a debate raged over whether or not Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) deserved to be snubbed. Many users celebrated the inclusion of “Women Talking” in the ensemble category, as well as the strong showings by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Below is just a sampling of our readers’ savage SAG Awards reactions regarding the nominees in the six film categories. Take a look, then jump in if you’re brave enough. The film and TV winners will be revealed on February 26 during a live show that will be available to watch on Netflix’s YouTube channel. No host has yet been announced. Gold Derby’s predictions center is open, so make your first picks right now.

BEST ENSEMBLE

Brayfers: Wow, “Women Talking” pulled it off.

FreemanGriffin: Disappointed for “She Said.” That was a BRILLIANT ensemble cast!

Rachel615: “Glass Onion” took a huge hit today.

Vogue: “Babylon” for cast is so ridiculous…

laslo: “Women Talking” really deserved this.

kamila: The women are still talking! Alert, the women are still talking!

BEST ACTOR

estrelas: Tom Cruise is OVER. Adam Sandler lmao.

H_H_: This is great for Colin Farrell. I could see him winning here after taking BAFTA too.

BEST ACTRESS

kamila: Michelle Williams SNUBBED.

Mladen: Ana de Armas pushed out Michelle Williams!!! Danielle Deadwyler is in!

laslo: Ana de Armas!!!! Yes.

Nate: No Michelle Williams has to be the snub of the day.

forwardswill: I think the Michelle Williams snub is pretty egregious, but I also think that she brought this upon herself by not going supporting.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

FreemanGriffin: Barry Keoghan!!!!! I am so incredibly happy!

KAZ-2.5: Eddie Redmayne getting in doesn’t shock me. I hope he gets an Oscar nomination because he is great in “The Good Nurse.”

Mare Sheehan: Celebrating Tom Hanks’s snub.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

MichelleReign: HONG CHAU!! STEPHANIE HSU! AAAAAAAA DREAM LINEUP!!

Brayfers: STEPHANIE HSUUUUUUUUUUUUU

Marcus Snowden: Look at Hong Chau getting that nod! That’s what’s up.

ejaru1810: Janelle Monae is sadly out.

BurgerFriesSoda: I think it’s a little suspect if people aren’t saying Angela Bassett is the frontrunner at this point.

BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE

ScreamingFirehawk22: “Avatar: The Way of Water” – Yay! Gotta take your moral victories where you can get them.

estrelas: They really just went with the blockbusters here.