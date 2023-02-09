SAG Awards nominee profile: Jamie Lee Curtis (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’) could be the oldest person to win twice for one film

Nearly 30 years after she was part of the inaugural class of Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees with her supporting bid for 1994’s “True Lies,” Jamie Lee Curtis, who lost back then to Dianne Wiest (“Bullets Over Broadway”), finally has not one but two more shots at being honored by the acting guild. Her individual and ensemble notices for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” come nearly five decades into her prolific career and could lead to a record-breaking dual achievement. If the 64-year-old succeeds on both bids, she will be the oldest performer to win two SAG Awards for a single film.

Of the four women challenging Curtis in the supporting category, only Hong Chau (“The Whale”) has vied for the same prize before. She was part of the 2017 lineup for “Downsizing” but lost that race to Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”). Also in the running are general first-timer Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), 2018 film ensemble victor (for “Black Panther”) Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Curtis’ own castmate, Stephanie Hsu, who scored a TV comedy ensemble win for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in 2020.

Curtis’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once” character, Deirdre Beaubeirdre, is a joyless IRS agent who unwillingly finds herself involved in the lives of her clients, Evelyn and Waymond Wang (Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan), as they attempt to stop their daughter, Joy (Hsu), from destroying their universe and all other parallel ones. Many different versions of the tax auditor are introduced throughout the sci-fi film, including one with extraordinary martial arts skills and another who is in a romantic relationship with Evelyn and has hot dogs for fingers.

At this point, the only three supporting film actresses who have simultaneously collected individual and ensemble SAG trophies are Helen Mirren (2001’s “Gosford Park”), Catherine Zeta-Jones (2002’s “Chicago”) and Octavia Spencer (2011’s “The Help”). Frances McDormand, who was 60 when she pulled off her lead and cast victories for 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” currently holds the overall dual film winner age record Curtis is looking to surpass.

Curtis could also follow Gloria Stuart (87, 1997’s “Titanic”), Ruby Dee (85, 2007’s “American Gangster”), Yuh-Jung Youn (73, 2020’s “Minari”), Lauren Bacall (72, 1996’s “The Mirror Has Two Faces”) and Judi Dench (66, 2000’s “Chocolat”) as this supporting category’s sixth oldest winner. Aside from Dench, who was first recognized here for “Shakespeare in Love” at age 64, the only women who received their second film supporting actress nominations later in life than Curtis were Sally Field (48, 1994’s “Forrest Gump”; 66, 2012’s “Lincoln”) and Mirren (56, “Gosford Park”; 70, 2015’s “Trumbo”).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

