SAG Awards nominee profile: Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’) seeks record-tying 3rd win

With his fourth individual and third ensemble bids for “Ozark,” Jason Bateman has reached a Screen Actors Guild Award nominations total of 12. This puts him behind just a dozen others on the organization’s list of most-recognized male actors (which is topped by 20-time contender Alec Baldwin). Since he already won Best TV Drama Actor for “Ozark” in 2019 and 2021, he is now on a path to becoming one of 26 four-time male SAG Award recipients and following James Gandolfini (“The Sopranos”) as his solo category’s second triple champ.

The three men Bateman currently faces in both the drama actor and ensemble races are Adam Scott (“Severance”) and “Better Call Saul” pair Jonathan Banks and Bob Odenkirk. Scott and Banks are both new to the individual category, while Odenkirk (who shared in a cast win for “Breaking Bad” in 2014) is looking to finally take the prize on his fifth outing. The solo lineup’s final slot belongs to Jeff Bridges, whose very first TV bid for “The Old Man” comes 13 years after he won Best Film Actor for “Crazy Heart.”

In the fourth and final season of “Ozark,” which premiered on Netflix in early 2022, Bateman’s Marty Byrde reaches a breaking point in his adversarial working relationship with drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), who the FBI are eager to apprehend. He and his wife, Wendy (drama actress nominee Laura Linney), try their best to develop a simple plan to ensure their freedom at the cost of Omar’s, but, as the season progresses, the actions of their various erratic acquaintances constantly send them back to the drawing board.

Bateman, whose SAG Awards resume also includes two solo and three cast nominations for the comedy series “Arrested Development,” could now become the ninth person to be individually honored by the guild three times for playing a single character. Besides Gandolfini, the only other dramatic performer on the current list is his “Sopranos” wife, Edie Falco. The comedic actors who make up the rest of the club are Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”), Baldwin and Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) and William H. Macy (“Shameless”).

Bateman can also further follow Gandolfini’s example by winning the drama actor award for his show’s last season. Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) and Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) are the only other men who have been so honored, and Dinklage is the only one in the bunch whose final batch of episodes was not split in two. Worthy of honorable mention are Jerry Orbach (“Law & Order”) and John Lithgow (“The Crown”), who triumphed here after concluding their tenures as regulars on their still-running shows.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

