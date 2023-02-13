SAG Awards nominee profile: Jeff Bridges (‘The Old Man’) celebrates first TV bid of his career

Two decades after he initially became a Screen Actors Guild Award nominee and 13 years after he won Best Film Actor for “Crazy Heart,” Jeff Bridges has received his first television acting notice from the organization. This Best TV Drama Actor recognition comes for his work on FX’s “The Old Man,” which constitutes the first regular small screen role of his 65-year career. If he succeeds on this bid, he will be only the sixth man to win individual SAG Awards for both film and TV performances.

Aside from his win, Bridges’ SAG Awards resume consists of four film nominations for “The Contender” (supporting), “Seabiscuit” (ensemble), “True Grit” (lead) and “Hell or High Water” (supporting). His challengers in this year’s TV drama actor contest are all, unlike him, also nominated in the corresponding ensemble category. Two of the four are “Better Call Saul” cast mates Jonathan Banks and Bob Odenkirk, the latter of whom shared in a 2014 ensemble win for their show’s parent series, “Breaking Bad.” The remaining slots are filled by 2019 and 2021 drama actor champion Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) and first-time individual nominee Adam Scott (“Severance”).

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, “The Old Man” centers on former CIA operative Dan Chase (Bridges), who, after three decades of hiding, is thrust back into the dangerous life he left behind. His desperate attempts to prevent his past from ruining him primarily involve outrunning FBI agent Harold Harper (John Lithgow), with whom he formed a complicated relationship during the Soviet-Afghan War of the 1980s.

At 73, Bridges could surpass comedy actor champ Jeffrey Tambor (71, “Transparent,” 2016) as the oldest man to be individually honored with a SAG Award for a continuing TV series. He would also naturally break the drama male record held by Lithgow (71, “The Crown,” 2017) but would still fall behind respective drama and comedy female victors Maggie Smith (79, “Downton Abbey,” 2014) and Betty White (90, “Hot in Cleveland,” 2012). When it comes to the limited series categories, only Paul Newman (81, “Empire Falls,” 2006) would rank ahead of him.

The five men who will have preceded Bridges in winning both solo film and TV SAG Awards are Geoffrey Rush (film: “Shine”; TV: “The Life and Death of Peter Sellers”), Paul Giamatti (“Cinderella Man”; “John Adams” and “Too Big to Fail”), Kevin Spacey (“American Beauty”; “House of Cards”), Idris Elba (“Beasts of No Nation”; “Luther”) and Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; “Fosse/Verdon”). After Rush and Spacey, he would be only the third entrant on the list whose film win came for a lead performance.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

