SAG Awards nominee profile: Jennifer Coolidge (‘The White Lotus: Sicily’) hopes to cash in on meme-worthy performance

“Please, these gays. They’re trying to murder me!” That infamous line, uttered in a breathy, panicked whisper by Jennifer Coolidge in the Season 2 finale of “The White Lotus,” feels like it’s everywhere lately. It’s the subject of countless memes, watercooler conversation, and is even pulsing through gay clubs thanks to a popular house remix (which honestly, slaps). The actress has already picked up a Golden Globe Award for this and other meme-worthy line readings on HBO’s smash hit. With Coolidge’s popularity still at its peak, she should soon add a SAG Award to her mantel as well.

Coolidge returns as Tanya McQuoid in “The White Lotus” Season 2, making a luxury trip to the titular hotel chain’s Sicily location. Her new husband Greg grows distant and strange before surprising her with the news that he has to depart the vacation early for work. Tanya soon meets a group of “really high end gays,” led by Quentin (Tom Hollander), who usher her off to a fabulous villa in Palermo. As Tanya parties and brunches her way through this excursion, it soon becomes apparent that Quentin is hiding sinister motives. The tension boils over in an explosive finale as Tanya attempts to thwart a plot against her life, with Coolidge giving the character a swan song that is at once triumphant and tragic.

At this year’s ceremony, Coolidge is nominated in Best TV Drama Actress alongside first-time nominees Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”), previous contender Julia Garner (“Ozark”), and prior SAG winner Laura Linney (“Ozark”). All of these women, with the exception of Zendaya, are also nominated in the Drama Ensemble category.

Coolidge lost her previous SAG Award bid for “The White Lotus.” However, in that first outing, she was competing in the Limited/Movie Actress category. The HBO series was re-classified as a drama series this year, despite the new Sicilian locale and fresh set of vacationers. Since Tanya’s storyline carries over from the first season, the guild no longer considers “The White Lotus” as a true anthology.

This genre switch could actually boost Coolidge’s chances at winning the race. Last year, she was bested by Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”), a beloved four-time SAG winner who commanded her series. This year, Coolidge is the truly dominant force in her category. While there may be other nominees who feel more like “true leads” of their series, they all have some sort of strike against them. Zendaya’s show missed the Drama Ensemble lineup. Linney has amassed a whopping 11 SAG bids over her career, but the final season of “Ozark” feels a bit far away. Plus, Linney may split votes with her awards-magnet co-star Garner.

The fact that Coolidge has already coalesced votes for “The White Lotus” enough to be the only woman from the cast in this category is also a great indicator that she has what it takes to claim her first SAG victory. “The White Lotus” could have filled out this entire lineup thanks to stellar performances from Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy and Sabrina Impacciatore, yet Coolidge is the only one singled out with an individual nomination. This conveniently helps her avoid internal competition, while benefiting from the cast’s Drama Ensemble recognition.

And after giving one of the most buzzed about performances of the year, why would anyone doubt Coolidge’s chances at the SAG Awards? She has been riding a hot streak ever since her Emmy win for her performance in Season 1. When her acceptance speech was cut off, it led to a quirky improvised dance that had audiences roaring. Then the Golden Globes awarded her for Season 2, allowing Coolidge to command the stage with an iconic four minute speech full of heartwarming tributes and hilarious tangents. Everyone is hungry for her next off-the-cuff awards moment, which is probably why she sits atop Gold Derby’s exclusive combined odds. As far as these awards-watchers are concerned, Coolidge only needs to take heed of Tanya’s final words: “You’ve got this.”

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

