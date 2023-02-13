SAG Awards nominee profile: Jonathan Banks (‘Better Call Saul’) would be oldest winner ever in his category

After appearing in 85 “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” installments over a period of 13 years, Jonathan Banks has finally earned individual SAG Awards recognition for his portrayal of cop-turned-fixer Mike Ehrmantraut. The veteran performer’s overall first solo nomination from the acting guild is coupled with his third ensemble bid for the latter show, which aired its series finale in August 2022. This means that, nearly a decade after his early “Breaking Bad” departure excluded him from the Season 5B cast’s collective SAG Award victory, he now has a double shot at making up for it.

At 76, Banks can set a new precedent as the oldest man to ever win an individual SAG Award for a continuing TV series. He would surpass respective drama and comedy record holders John Lithgow (71, “The Crown,” 2017) and Jeffrey Tambor (71, “Transparent,” 2016) but still rank behind female champs Maggie Smith (79, “Downton Abbey,” 2014) and Betty White (90, “Hot in Cleveland,” 2012). In the limited series categories, only Paul Newman (81, “Empire Falls,” 2006) would have him beat.

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk being one of Banks’ Best TV Drama Actor challengers makes theirs the eighth show to ever receive multiple simultaneous nominations in the category. They face particularly stiff competition from Jason Bateman, who is seeking his record-tying third win for “Ozark.” Rounding out the group are category newcomers Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), who has a film win for 2009’s “Crazy Heart” under his belt, and Adam Scott (“Severance”), who, like Bateman and the “Better Call Saul” duo, is concurrently up for the drama ensemble prize.

The two-part sixth season of “Better Call Saul” wraps up the story of Jimmy “Saul Goodman” McGill (Odenkirk) by finalizing both his pre- and post-“Breaking Bad” narratives. Mike, who met his end in a 2012 “Breaking Bad” episode, spends the season moving closer to his ill-fated association with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) by padding his resume with dirty deeds commissioned by drug kingpin Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Jimmy, who ignores Mike’s advice against working with Walter.

Beyond the “Breaking Bad” universe, Banks is a past film ensemble SAG Award nominee for 2017’s “Mudbound.” This makes him part of a select group of actors who have received guild attention as both big and small screen cast members. The club welcomed several new entrants this year, with those following Banks by having first received their TV bids being Claire Foy (TV: “The Crown”; film: “Women Talking”), Stephanie Hsu (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”; “Babylon”).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

