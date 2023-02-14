SAG Awards nominee profile: Julia Garner (‘Ozark’) looks to pocket first statuette after 3 Emmy wins

Ruth Langmore might not know sh*t about f*ck, but her portrayer, Julia Garner, definitely knows a thing or two about winning awards. The 29-year-old performer nabbed three Best Drama Supporting Actress Emmys for her performance on “Ozark,” tying Ellen Corby as the second most-rewarded actor in the category, and just pocketed her career-first Golden Globe Award for the Netflix series last month. Now, she can replicate that success at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she is nominated for Best TV Drama Actress for the third time in a row and looking to score her inaugural victory.

This is the sixth nomination for “Ozark” and seventh overall for the actor at the guild. Like the previous two times she was cited individually for the crime series — for its second and third seasons in 2019 and 2021, respectively — her solo recognition this year, for its fourth and final installment, comes with a corresponding ensemble nomination for her and her co-stars. But those aren’t the only two noms she snagged this year. She is also shortlisted for her turn as real-life con artist Anna “Delvey” Sorokin in another Netflix title, “Inventing Anna,” in the Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress category.

While Garner is thus tied with Jean Smart as the most nominated person at this year’s awards with three bids, she stands alone as the only performer to be individually acknowledged for two different projects. This is quite the feat for someone who wasn’t even on the awards radar when she broke through four years ago and a clear sign that she is beloved by her peers in the guild. But will that love be enough to finally tip her over the edge for “Ozark”?

She faces stiff competition in the race for Best TV Drama Actress, which is made up of a pair of Emmy champs, an actor portraying Princess Diana in a guild fave, and one of her own cast members. Nominated alongside her are Jennifer Coolidge of “The White Lotus: Sicily” and Zendaya of “Euphoria” — the former of whom took home her maiden Emmy for the first installment of “The White Lotus” and the latter her second for “Euphoria” at last year’s Emmys — as well as Elizabeth Debicki of “The Crown” and her “Ozark” co-star Laura Linney. Of this bunch, only Linney is a previous champ (for the limited series “John Adams” in 2009) and Coolidge a fellow erstwhile nominee (for “The White Lotus” last year). Like Garner and Linney, Coolidge and Debicki are also nominated as part of their series’ respective ensembles.

Garner’s biggest asset is that voters are still as much in the tank for “Ozark” now as they have been in the past few years. The show led the TV nominations with a total of four, earning also a fourth consecutive Best TV Drama Actor bid for Jason Bateman. Since he has already taken home two prizes in his category (2019 and 2021), it’s safe to say that the series has enough broad support among the 160,000-plus SAG-AFTRA members to go all the way for its actors. The question is whether voters are willing to look beyond the show’s leading man to acknowledge it. If they are, don’t be surprised if they play catch-up with the Emmys and finally bestow a victory on Garner, not least because Season 4 features some of her finest work to date, including her now-iconic line reading of “If you wanna stop me, you’re gonna have to f*cking kill me!” (which should definitely be her clip for the ceremony).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

