SAG Awards nominee profile: Kerry Condon (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’) aims to be the latest first-time nominee to win supporting actress

Throughout her acting career, which began two dozen years ago when she was 16, Kerry Condon has appeared in several Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated films and TV series, including “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) and “Better Call Saul.” However, she went unrecognized by the acting guild until this year, when she became both a supporting and ensemble nominee for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” If she succeeds on her solo bid, she will be the third woman in a row and fifth in the last decade to conquer the category on her first general SAG Awards outing.

Condon stands as the only total SAG Awards newcomer in this year’s film supporting actress lineup. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Stephanie Hsu is a past TV ensemble winner for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis and has been recognized in this category once before (for 1994’s “True Lies”), as has “The Whale” nominee Hong Chau (for 2017’s “Downsizing”). The final slot is filled by Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), who scored an ensemble victory for playing the same role in 2018’s “Black Panther.”

In “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Condon plays Siobhán Súilleabháin, an Irish island-dweller who has shared a home with her brother, Pádraic (Colin Farrell), since their parents’ deaths nearly a decade earlier. As she becomes involved in Pádraic’s vain series of endeavors to repair his friendship with Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson), she begins to buckle under the weight of her own loneliness and looks beyond her comfortable life in order to find true fulfillment.

A relatively large amount of non-American women have won this supporting award and the Irish-born Condon would bring them closer to a majority. The current group of 10 who were born outside of the United States consists of Kate Winslet (England, 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility” and 2008’s “The Reader”), Judi Dench (England, 2000’s “Chocolat”), Helen Mirren (England, 2001’s “Gosford Park”), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wales, 2002’s “Chicago”), Cate Blanchett (Australia, 2004’s “The Aviator”), Rachel Weisz (England, 2005’s “The Constant Gardener”), Lupita Nyong’o (Mexico, 2013’s “12 Years a Slave”), Alicia Vikander (Sweden, 2015’s “The Danish Girl”), Emily Blunt (England, 2018’s “A Quiet Place”) and Yuh-Jung Youn (Korea, 2020’s “Minari”).

With a lead nomination for Farrell and additional supporting ones for Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” could very well be the fifth film in SAG Awards history to win both the ensemble prize and multiple solo trophies. The movies currently on that list are “American Beauty” (1999, Kevin Spacey and Annette Bening), “Chicago” (2002, Renée Zellweger and Zeta-Jones), “The Help” (2011, Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017, Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell). There is also a chance that “Banshees” could surpass them all by scoring wins in all four possible categories.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

