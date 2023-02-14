SAG Awards nominee profile: Laura Linney (‘Ozark’) has one last chance to bag hardware for playing Wendy Byrde

Even after two Critics Choice, two Golden Globe, three Emmy and three individual Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, Laura Linney‘s ledger remains empty when it comes to hardware for her turn as Wendy Byrde on “Ozark.” The actor is long overdue for recognition of her work on the Netflix series and only has one more chance to attain it: at the 29th SAG Awards, where she is up for Best TV Drama Actress for its fourth and final installment.

Also shortlisted alongside her “Ozark” cast members this year, Linney now has 11 career SAG Awards nominations under her belt. She landed her first three on the film side, earning solo recognition for her performances in “You Can Count on Me” (2000) and “Kinsey” (2004), as well as an ensemble bid for “Mystic River” (2003). The actor lost all three races, but won on the TV side for the limited series “John Adams” in 2009. Rounding out her grand total are two additional ensemble noms for the second and third seasons of “Ozark” (2019 and 2021).

SEE SAG Awards: A victory for Laura Linney (‘Ozark’) would put her on this very short list

Should she now triumph for “Ozark” Season 4, she would join Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) as the only people to scoop up their first solo victory for a regular series for a final season. The big difference between herself and the other three actors is that she is hoping to pull off this rare feat without having raked in an Emmy for her role. Both O’Hara and Waller-Bridge had just come off their first and only Emmy wins for their series when they took home their Actors in 2021 and 2020, respectively, while Dinklage had already racked up a whopping four statuettes for “GoT” by the time he prevailed at SAG. Can Linney follow in their footsteps despite this difference?

In the Best TV Drama Actress race, she faces two actors who also have one last chance to be recognized for their roles, Jennifer Coolidge of “The White Lotus: Sicily” and her “Ozark” co-star Julia Garner, plus Elizabeth Debicki of SAG Awards magnet “The Crown” and the person who beat her not once but twice at the Emmys, Zendaya of “Euphoria.” Although Linney is the only previous champ in the category, Coolidge and Garner join her as erstwhile nominees — the former was nominated last year for the first installment of “The White Lotus” while the latter earned individual and ensemble bids for “Ozark” in 2019 and 2021 (she is also cited for her solo performance in the limited series “Inventing Anna” this year). Like Linney and Garner, Coolidge and Debicki have a corresponding ensemble citation for their respective series.

SEE Ozark Leads SAG Award TV Nominations, then Barry, Better Call Saul

Though none of Linney’s rivals have won an individual SAG Award for their respective roles, all have either already been acknowledged for them by other groups or have an opportunity to be honored by SAG-AFTRA in the future. Coolidge and Zendaya have pocketed Critics Choice, Golden Globe and Emmy Awards wins for “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria,” respectively, while Garner has a trio of Emmys and a Globe for “Ozark.” And Debicki, who joined “The Crown” in its recently released fifth season and will reprise her role as Princess Diana in the upcoming sixth and final installment, will have many more chances to be decorated for her work on the historical drama.

This leaves Linney as the most overdue person in the lineup. But will voters care? One thing that can be said with certainty is that they still very much care about “Ozark” as a whole, seeing as it led the TV pack with four nominations, rounded out by a fourth consecutive bid for leading man Jason Bateman. If they now want to give the crime series a goodbye hug, Linney might be the perfect way to reward it since Bateman is already a two-time champ for it and Garner has, as aforementioned, been showered with plenty of love for her fan-favorite turn as Ruth Langmore. Plus, the final season was another stellar showcase for Linney, featuring scene (Wendy’s outburst during the road rage incident) after scene (her breakdown on the courthouse steps) after scene (her smashing her head into the car window) that begged the question why she doesn’t have a shelf full of awards for playing Wendy.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions