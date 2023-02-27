SAG Awards film live blog: Who won, who surprised, and what does it mean for Oscars? [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday, February 26, during a ceremony that streamed live over Netflix’s YouTube channel at 8:00pm Eastern/5:00pm Pacific from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Presented by one of the largest voting bodies in the entertainment industry — the SAG-AFTRA union representing about 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, and other media professionals — these awards often give us insight into what will happen at the Oscars. Scroll down for our live blog of the film award winners and what they mean for the rest of the awards season.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” came into these awards tied with five nominations apiece including the top prize for best ensemble cast. Honoring a film for having the year’s best cast isn’t exactly the same as awarding the overall best film of the year, so the award hasn’t always agreed with the Oscar for Best Picture. Out of 27 times the ensemble prize has been handed out, it has matched Oscar’s Best Picture only 13 times (48%). However, the SAG Awards have presaged an Oscar upset multiple times: “Shakespeare in Love” over “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), “Crash” over “Brokeback Mountain” (2005), “Parasite” over “1917” (2019).

The SAG Awards agree with the Oscars much more often in the individual acting categories. Last year they matched four-for-four. In 2021 it was only two-for-four. But in 2020 it was four-for-four as well. So out of the last 12 acting winners at the SAG Awards, 10 went on to claim Oscars. Being celebrated by your fellow performers in SAG-AFTRA would be special enough, but those collecting trophies here would also be well advised to prepare another acceptance speech for a couple of weeks from now. Find out who won and what their significance is below. (Times listed are Eastern.)

