SAG Awards movie forums reactions: Delight and disappointment

As usual, our forum posters were eager to express their thoughts on the the 2023 SAG Awards winners and what they mean for the Oscars, which are just two short weeks away. All of the nominated actors were well-represented by their fans, who either enthusiastically celebrated their wins or lamented their losses.

Below is just a sampling of their savage comments regarding the winners in the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards six film categories. Take a look, then jump in here if you dare.

Best Ensemble

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Actor

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

X – Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Almond: JAMIE OMG

Aint2Proud2Beg: Okay… that was a shocker.

ejaru1810: Bassett is in deep trouble.

lovelyjoe302: Angela losing BAFTA and SAG??? I am terrified! How did this happened? I thought she was locked for SAG!

silvestre: JAMIE LEE CURTIS DID THE THING. YES! CHAOS!

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

X – Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Best Stunt Ensemble

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

X – “Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

