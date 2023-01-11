SAG Awards ceremony finds new home at Netflix – but here’s how to watch the 2023 show

While we still have yet to get to this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards—the 29th annual celebration will be held on February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza—there’s a big change coming for 2024. Following a lengthy association with TNT, the ceremony will be live-streamed starting next year on the largest streaming service, Netflix.

This year’s show will be something of a gap year. Without a television network or streaming service to call home, the 2023 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, but not on the main app itself.

SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland was eager to break the news Wednesday morning, shortly before this year’s nominees were announced by Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson on the Instagram Live accounts of both the SAG Awards and Netflix. “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show, “ she said in a statement. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe,” she continued.

Netflix big Bela Bajaria added, “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

While the performers union has given out awards since the mid-1950s, the SAG Awards as we know them began in 1995. SAG and AFTRA (the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) were two separate organizations until 2012.

As Netflix looks to increase subscriptions, live productions may prove to be the deep-pocketed streamer’s next frontier. An extraordinary evolution for a company that once sent you DVDs through the mail. Netflix will make its first significant foray into live programming in March with a Chris Rock comedy special.

Here’s the full list of 2023 SAG Awards nominees.

