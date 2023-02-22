SAG Awards nominee profile: ‘Andor’ can emulate ‘The Mandalorian’ by winning for its stunts

Just over three years after the conclusion of Disney’s “Star Wars” feature film sequel trilogy, the company’s vast expansion of the franchise now includes four live action streaming series, with several more in the works. The latest of these shows – “Andor” – follows flagship series “The Mandalorian” as the second non-limited “Star Wars” program and has now emulated its predecessor by scoring a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination in the category of Best TV Stunt Ensemble. Since “The Mandalorian” team succeeded on their bid in 2021, it is reasonable to assume that the “Andor” stunt performers are on a solid path to victory.

“Andor,” the first season of which originally streamed on Disney+ in the fall of 2022, serves as a prequel to the 2016 theatrical feature “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the plot of which preceded and even slightly overlapped with that of 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope.” The show’s titular character, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), is portrayed here as a skilled and practically fearless interplanetary thief, who, over the course of 12 episodes, moves closer to his eventual destiny of joining the Rebel Alliance.

Many members of the “Andor” stunt team have already been honored in this category for various seasons of “Game of Thrones,” which won here eight times between 2012 and 2020. The group also includes performers who hail from nine of the 16 films that have been lauded by the acting guild for their stunt work. The largest subset carries over from “No Time to Die” (2022), with “Wonder Woman 1984” (2021), “Wonder Woman” (2018), “Unbroken” (2015), “Skyfall” (2013), “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” (2012), “Inception” (2011), “The Dark Knight” (2009), and “The Bourne Ultimatum” (2008) also being represented.

In order to take this prize, the “Andor” stunt group will have to fend off the returning nominees from “The Boys” and “Stranger Things” as well as the new ones from “House of the Dragon” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” As with “Andor,” the other two new shows in the bunch are far from unfamiliar to SAG Awards voters, given that “House of the Dragon” is a prequel to “Game of Thrones” and “The Rings of Power” shares a connection with 2015 film stunt nominee “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.” “The Boys” lost on its first stunt bid to “The Mandalorian” in 2021, while “Stranger Things” was beaten here by “Game of Thrones” in 2018 and 2020.

The shows that have prevailed in this category most recently are “Squid Game” (2022), “The Mandalorian” (2021), “Game of Thrones” (2020), and “GLOW” (2019).

