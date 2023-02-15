SAG Awards nominee profile: Bill Hader (‘Barry’) hopes third time will be the charm

Although he won Emmys in 2018 and 2019 for his work on “Barry,” Bill Hader was unfortunately kept from repeating his success at the SAG Awards by Tony Shalhoub and his “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” cast mates. Following a pandemic-induced three-year hiatus, Hader has now received his third pair of comedy actor and ensemble SAG Award nominations for the HBO series. Since Shalhoub was doubly overlooked this time and reigning back-to-back comedy actor champ Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) is out of contention, Hader’s path to individual victory is clearer than ever.

For the 10th time in SAG Awards history, all five comedy actor hopefuls are simultaneously competing for the ensemble prize. Hader is one of three repeat solo contenders in the bunch, along with “Only Murders in the Building” duo Steve Martin and Martin Short, who came up short in 2022 against both Sudeikis and his show’s cast. The last two individual slots are filled by SAG Awards newcomer Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) and Hader’s own “Barry” cast mate Anthony Carrigan.

By the time the third season of “Barry” begins, Hader’s titular character’s dream of making a permanent career change from hitman to actor appears impossibly out of reach due to his frequent backslides into his life of crime. Throughout these eight episodes, most of his once-positive relationships turn sour, as he meets the end of his romance with actress Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), arouses the suspicion of acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) and becomes a target of revenge for fellow hitman Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root).

Hader’s potential solo victory would make him the fifth man to win a SAG Award for the third season of a comedy series. The group currently includes Michael J. Fox (“Spin City,” 1999), Sean Hayes (“Will and Grace,” 2002), Alec Baldwin (“30 Rock,” 2009-2010) and Shalhoub, who is a double entrant thanks to his wins for “Monk” in 2005 and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in 2020. The six men who preceded Hader in collecting comedy actor and ensemble nominations for all of their shows’ first three seasons are Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier,” 1995-1997), Peter MacNicol (“Ally McBeal,” 1999-2001), Baldwin (2007-2010), Ty Burrell (“Modern Family,” 2011-2013) and Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method,” 2019-2020; 2022).

In addition to Carrigan, Hader once again shares his ensemble bid with Goldberg, Root, Winkler, D’Arcy Carden, Turhan Troy Caylak, Nick Gracer and Michael Irby. The season three group also includes SAG Awards first-timers Sarah Burns, Jessy Hodges and Gary Kraus. Outside of “Barry,” Winkler (who faced Hader in the 2019 comedy actor race) competed for the 2014 comedy ensemble award as part of the “Arrested Development” team, while Root has a film cast bid to his name for 2017’s “Get Out.”

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

