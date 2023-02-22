SAG Awards nominee profile: ‘House of the Dragon’ stunt ensemble looks to carry on ‘Game of Thrones’ winning streak

Three years after “Game of Thrones” scored its eighth and final Screen Actors Guild Award win for Best TV Stunt Ensemble, its first spinoff, “House of the Dragon,” has achieved recognition in the same category. While the new series is under a great deal of pressure to perpetuate its franchise’s winning streak, its general popularity (as evidenced by its pilot’s status as the most-watched premiere in HBO history) should put the achievement well within reach.

“House of the Dragon,” which serves as a prequel to “Game of Thrones,” focuses on the ancestors of original series character Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) as they strive to keep their ruling house intact amidst external and internal threats. The central cast includes Paddy Considine as the magnanimous King Viserys I, Matt Smith as his unpredictable younger brother, Prince Daemon, Emma D’Arcy as his well-liked daughter and heir, Princess Rhaenyra, and Olivia Cooke as his youthful second wife, Queen Alicent.

More than 40 of the “House of the Dragon” stunt team members previously triumphed in this category for their work on various “Game of Thrones” seasons, with the largest amount carrying over from the latter series’ final batch of episodes. Also included in the massive group are performers who have shared in one or more film stunt ensemble wins for combinations of “No Time to Die” (2022), “Wonder Woman 1984” (2021), “Avengers: Endgame” (2020), “Wonder Woman” (2018), “Skyfall” (2013), “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” (2012), or “The Bourne Ultimatum” (2008).

Along with “Andor” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “House of the Dragon” is part of this stunt lineup’s first-timer majority. However, just as it derives from a successful property, the other two respectively belong to the SAG Award-winning “Star Wars” and “Lord of the Rings” franchises. Rounding out the group are “The Boys,” which lost this award to “The Mandalorian” in 2021, and “Stranger Things,” which was beaten here by “Game of Thrones” in 2018 and 2020.

The shows that have prevailed in this category most recently are “Squid Game” (2022), “The Mandalorian” (2021), “Game of Thrones” (2020), and “GLOW” (2019).

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?