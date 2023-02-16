SAG Awards nominee profile: Jean Smart (‘Hacks’) hopes for 2nd trophy for Deborah’s season as an underdog

Fresh off a notoriously bad final set in Las Vegas, standup comedian Deborah Vance embarks on a raucous journey on the road in the second season of “Hacks,” one that allows series star Jean Smart to shine. The actress gets to tread new ground as the legendary comedienne finds herself an underdog for the first time in decades, and for her work in the sophomore run of the series, the Emmy-winning actress earned two more Screen Actors Guild Award nominations in the comedy actress and ensemble categories.

Smart is tied with her former “Samantha Who?” costar Christina Applegate as the most-nominated performer in the category this year. The “Hacks” star has seven total. That includes three ensemble nominations, for “24” and her current HBO Max comedy, plus three solo bids across “Mare of Easttown” and “Hacks” — she won her first for the comedy last year — and she has also just scored her first film ensemble nom for “Babylon.” Applegate also has seven SAG nominations, including three for “Samantha Who?” and four for “Dead to Me,” although she has never won before. Right behind them is Rachel Brosnahan, who for “House of Cards” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has accumulated six nominations, winning three trophies overall. First-time nominees Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) and Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) round out the category, with Brunson having two bids this year.

Smart has been on an awards roll for “Hacks,” winning two consecutive Emmys and Critics Choice Awards for her performance. That bodes well for her at SAG, where the actors love to bestow repeat prizes. In the comedy actress category alone, Julia Louis-Dreyfus won two back-to-back for “Seinfeld”; Megan Mullally three in a row for “Will and Grace”; Tina Fey three in a row for “30 Rock,” plus another later on; Betty White back-to-back for “Hot in Cleveland”; Uzo Aduba twice in a row for “Orange is the New Black”; and Louis-Dreyfus three-peating for “Veep,” winning twice consecutively. Smart could very easily become the next performer to take home prize after prize for this show-stopping performance.

But not so fast. After winning at the Golden Globes for the first season, Smart was bested this year by Brunson, arguably her biggest competitor at SAG. That could signal a changing tide in the industry, but the choice of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association infrequently aligns with the victor at SAG. One need only look to Louis-Dreyfus, who took home three SAG prizes for “Veep” but never won a single Globe.

If voters remember Smart’s performance in the second season of “Hacks,” though, she may prove undeniable. Deborah’s road to success after her infamous final performance at the Palmetto takes her to wild places: giving a pep talk cage-side at a UFC match, rummaging around a dumpster for the ashes of Ava’s (Hannah Einbinder) father, antagonizing vacationers on a lesbian cruise, competing with a birthing cow at a county fair, in the arms of a stranger in Memphis, and finally off to Los Angeles to tape a new special.

In-between these hilarious (and bizarre) situations, Smart gets to mine the depths of her character’s emotional pain and intelligence, including the standout confrontation between Deborah and Ava when the young writer is forced to share all the details of a vicious email she wrote about her employer. And in a totally different vein, Deborah painfully lets Ava go in the season finale so that the talented comedy writer can grow on her own. It’s a rich journey over eight episodes, one voters could very rightly reward again.

