SAG Awards nominee profile: ‘Shameless’ alum Jeremy Allen White can win twice for ‘The Bear’

Despite the fact that William H. Macy pulled off an impressive three individual SAG Award wins for “Shameless” between 2015 and 2018, the 11-season series was never recognized in the comedy ensemble category. Among Macy’s perpetually overlooked cast mates was Jeremy Allen White, who moved on to a starring role on “The Bear” one year after “Shameless” concluded. Now that his new series is a proven hit with SAG voters, he not only has a long-awaited first shot at a comedy ensemble win, but could also follow in the footsteps of his former TV dad by achieving a solo victory.

White stands as the only SAG Awards newcomer in this year’s group of comedy actor nominees, which also consists of co-star pairs Anthony Carrigan and Bill Hader of “Barry” and Steve Martin and Martin Short of “Only Murders in the Building.” The latter duo originally competed in last year’s race, which was won by Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”). Hader previously vied for this prize in 2019 and 2020 but came up short on both occasions against Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). This is the 10th lineup in the category’s history to exclusively consist of concurrent ensemble nominees.

The first season of FX’s “The Bear,” which premiered on Hulu last June, follows White’s Carmy Berzatto as he takes on the massive responsibility of running his late brother’s Chicago sandwich shop. As an award-winning gourmet chef, he naturally feels prepared for the undertaking, but soon finds himself caught in a seemingly impenetrable storm of staff complaints, sanitation issues and mounting debt. All the while, he remains distracted by the grief brought on by his brother’s unexpected suicide.

White shares his ensemble bid with Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, all of whom are also SAG Awards newbies. This makes them and their current competitors from “Abbott Elementary” the first casts made up entirely of first-time nominees to be recognized here since Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele landed in the 2016 lineup as the stars of the Comedy Central sketch series “Key and Peele.”

White, whose 32nd birthday is nine days before the upcoming SAG Awards ceremony, would be the second youngest winner in the history of the comedy actor category. He would fall 118 days short of surpassing Sean Hayes’ record, which was set when he was honored for “Will and Grace” in 2002. Hayes and White respectively rank fourth and fifth on the list of the category’s all-time youngest nominees, behind Chris Colfer (20, “Glee,” 2011), Ramy Youssef (29, “Ramy,” 2021) and Nicholas Hoult (31, “The Great,” 2021).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?