SAG Awards nominee profile: Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’) could sleuth his way to first win

Leave it to Martin Short to make being accused of murder so hilarious. On the second season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” the legendary entertainer returns as amateur sleuth and podcaster Oliver Putnam, who must try to clear his and his friends Charles’ (Steve Martin) and Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) names after a stabbing in their apartment building. For his continued funny work on the show, the performer has received two Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations this year in the comedy actor and ensemble categories.

Despite his stature in the industry, Short has a very, well, short track record with this awards body, earning all four of his nominations in just the past two years for “Only Murders in the Building.” His costar and fellow nominee Martin has the same number of bids to his name, also earning all four for the series. Far and away the most recognized contender in the category this year is Bill Hader, who has six citations for “Barry” — three solo and three ensemble — but has never won; his “Barry” costar Anthony Carrigan has four, including his first solo nomination this year. Rounding out the list is Jeremy Allen White with two, both of which he earned this year for “The Bear.”

SEE ‘Ozark’ leads SAG Awards TV nominations, followed by ‘Barry,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Only Murders’

With “Ted Lasso” and two-time repeat champion Jason Sudeikis ineligible this cycle, Short could seize on the open field to take home his very first SAG trophy. The actors guild has historically loved rewarding veterans in the category, such as giving three trophies to William H. Macy for “Shameless,” a role for which he never won an Emmy, and two to Tony Shalhoub for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which is a feat for a supporting performance. But in order to win, Short would have to overcome the stiff competition of his costar Steve Martin, as fans of “Only Murders” may not all coalesce behind one of the two actors. This vote split has been the inescapable problem for the duo at every awards ceremony where they have both been nominated, including last year’s Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards, and the past two years’ Golden Globes.

What could help Short overcome this potential vote-split is his exceptionally funny and even emotional performance in the second season of “Only Murders.” Oliver is inarguably the greatest showman of the trio of characters at the heart of the series, and fresh out of his interrogation for the murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), he pivots to marketing himself, whether pitching the screen rights to their podcast to Amy Schumer or launching a new one to track down the real killer.

One won’t soon forget his ’70s-inspired look for the “Son of Sam” party game that he introduces to Mabel, or his uproariously panicked delivery of the line, “Why am I holding this knife?,” as he throws the murder weapon up into Charles’ ceiling in response to an unexpected knock at the door. But for all of this hilarity, Short gets to bring some genuine pathos to the role, too, when he realizes that he may not be the biological father of his son Will (Ryan Broussard). His fear of learning the truth and his moment of connection and understanding with Will once he does are both moving, made extremely poignant by Short’s terrific, heartfelt performance.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG winners through February 26

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?