SAG Awards nominee profile: Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’) would be oldest man to win for continuing series

Just last year Steve Martin’s best comedy actor SAG Award nomination for the inaugural season of “Only Murders in the Building” made him the oldest first-time contender in the history of the organization’s male TV categories. Now that he has been recognized for the Hulu series’s second batch of episodes, he has another chance to surpass Jeffrey Tambor (71, “Transparent,” 2016) as his solo category’s all-time oldest winner. At 77, he would also be the second oldest man to ever win any individual SAG Award for TV acting.

As was the case last year, all five current comedy actor SAG Award nominees are also competing for the comedy ensemble prize. Following their loss to Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) last year, Martin is once again involved in a direct showdown with his “Only Murders in the Building” co-star, Martin Short (who, at 72, can also beat Tambor’s record). Included among their challengers are past ensemble nominees Anthony Carrigan and Bill Hader of “Barry,” the latter of whom is on his third individual bid without a win. Rounding out the lineup is total SAG Awards newcomer Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

The sophomore season of “Only Murders in the Building” primarily involves Martin’s Charles and his neighbors Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) working to discover who killed their apartment building’s board president, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). As they attempt to clear their own names, the trio interact with many pre-established characters and several new ones, including Detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport), Charles’ surrogate teenage daughter, Lucy (Zoe Colletti), and Mabel’s love interest, Alice (Cara Delevingne).

“Only Murders in the Building” is one of 11 shows that have received multiple comedy actor nominations at once, and Martin and Short now stand as the sixth pair of co-stars to face off in the category twice. They were preceded in the latter regard by Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”), Jason Alexander and Michael Richards (“Seinfeld”), Peter Boyle and Ray Romano (“Everybody Loves Raymond”), Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) and Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”).

Martin now ranks behind Arkin (85, 2020) as the second oldest nominee in the history of their category, surpassing Douglas (77, 2022) by a margin of 41 days. The only man who would outpace him on the overall list of oldest solo TV winners is Paul Newman, who was 81 when he took the 2006 limited series actor trophy for “Empire Falls.” Martin would, however, place first among male continuing series champs, as he would also break the drama record held by John Lithgow (71, “The Crown,” 2017).

