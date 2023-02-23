SAG Awards nominee profile: ‘The Batman’ can emulate ‘The Dark Knight’ by winning for stunts

Fourteen years after “The Dark Knight” became the second film to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Stunt Ensemble, another Batman movie – simply titled “The Batman” – is up for the same prize. Writer-director Matt Reeves’ take on the caped crusader, which stars Robert Pattinson as the seventh live action feature film iteration of the character, would be the sixth superhero flick to achieve this honor. As of now, the list also includes DC’s “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” and Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

“The Batman” offers the grittiest screen reimagining of the classic comic book character yet, with Pattinson conveying the hero’s inward depression more plainly than ever. Two years into his tenure as a masked vigilante, he is faced with stopping the Riddler (Paul Dano) from continuing his serial killing spree while remaining committed to his original goal of holding organized crime figures like Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell) accountable. As in other adaptations, his allies include his butler, Alfred (Andy Serkis), Lt. Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), and Selina “Catwoman” Kyle (Zoë Kravitz).

“The Batman” boasts a massive team of stunt performers whose combined resumes cover 13 of the 16 films that have ever won in this category. The most-represented titles are “No Time to Die,” “Wonder Woman,” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” Many of them have also contributed to stunt victories on the TV side, for either “Game of Thrones” or “Heroes.” One particular performer, Maria Hippolyte, would achieve an impressive sixth consecutive film stunt win if “The Batman” goes all the way.

Most of the films challenging “The Batman” for this honor are proper sequels, with “Avatar: The Way of Water” deriving from 2009’s “Avatar,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from 2018’s “Black Panther” (which won this award), and “Top Gun: Maverick” from 1986’s “Top Gun.” In the final slot is “The Woman King,” which is inspired by true events that had never been depicted on screen before.

The films that have prevailed in this category most recently are “No Time to Die” (2022), “Wonder Woman 1984” (2021), “Avengers: Endgame” (2020), and “Black Panther” (2019).

This article is a part of Gold Derby's "SAG Awards nominee profile" series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

