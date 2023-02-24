SAG Awards predictions: Can Angela Bassett hold off BAFTA champ Kerry Condon?

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) has been on a roll this awards season for her performance as the grieving Queen Ramonda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, but she’s coming off a loss at the BAFTAs, where Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) was victorious for Best Supporting Actress. So what will happen at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards?

Based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users as of this writing, Bassett still has the advantage at the SAG Awards. She gets leading odds of 16/5. Among those betting on her are 16 out of 17 Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, plus all 11 of Gold Derby’s Editors, 18 of our Top 24 Users, and 20 of our All-Star Top 24. Leading up to these awards she won Best Supporting Actress honors at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, giving her strong momentum. And just getting nominated at the BAFTAs was a striking achievement since the British academy didn’t much care for the first “Black Panther” movie, only nominating it for its visual effects (which it won).

But don’t be so quick to discount Condon. She ranks second in our SAG odds with support from four Top Users and two All-Stars. We knew she had a good chance of winning at the BAFTAs since “Banshees” is a British co-production and it was the British academy voting, but that’s still the first major industry peer group to announce acting winners. Bassett’s kudos so far have come from media organizations that don’t overlap with Oscar voters, so it’s hard to say for sure whether she will be backed by her fellow showbiz performers.

For that matter, the award could also go to Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), who has one Expert, one Top User, and two All-Stars anticipating her upset. And one last Top User is betting on a surprise from Curtis’s “Everything” co-star Stephanie Hsu. So in this important race on the road to the Oscars, don’t assume anything is a done deal.

