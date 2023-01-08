SAG Awards movie nominations predictions: ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘The Fabelmans’ will lead

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Fabelmans” will be the top films at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when nominations are announced on January 11. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down for our complete nomination predictions organized by film with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

In our odds “Everything Everywhere” and “The Fabelmans” are the two top contenders for best ensemble cast. They’re both family-centered stories, which would follow in the footsteps of past SAG champs like “The Birdcage,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” and reigning champion “CODA.” Both films are expected to reap three individual acting bids. And “Everything” has the potential to do even better than that: the award for best stunt ensemble isn’t in our predictions center for the nominations round, but the action-packed interdimensional comedy could score a fifth nom there as well.

Out of those predicted nominations, “Everything Everywhere” is tipped to win three times: for its cast, for lead actress Michelle Yeoh, and for supporting actor Ke Huy Quan, with an additional bid for supporting actress Jamie Lee Curtis. “The Fabelmans” is favored to get noms for lead actress Michelle Williams and supporting actors Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch, though the film is not currently expected to prevail in any of its categories.

The SAG Awards are decided by members of the SAG-AFTRA labor union made up of more than 100,000 actors, musicians, TV personalities, and other media professionals. Because it’s a peer-group award it’s especially relevant to the Oscars, which are also decided by industry insiders. That’s why these awards often — though not always — give us a crucial clue as to who will win when the academy selects its favorites. See who wee think will be recognized below, and make or update your own forecasts here.

“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE”

Cast in a Motion Picture

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Michelle Yeoh

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Jamie Lee Curtis

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Ke Huy Quan

“THE FABELMANS”

Cast in a Motion Picture

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Michelle Williams

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Paul Dano

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Judd Hirsch

“THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN”

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Colin Farrell

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Kerry Condon

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Brendan Gleeson

“GLASS ONION”

Cast in a Motion Picture

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Janelle Monae

“THE WOMAN KING”

Cast in a Motion Picture

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Viola Davis

“WOMEN TALKING”

Cast in a Motion Picture

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Jessie Buckley

“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Angela Bassett

“ELVIS”

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Austin Butler

“THE GOOD NURSE”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Eddie Redmayne

“LIVING”

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Bill Nighy

“TAR”

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Cate Blanchett

“TILL”

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Danielle Deadwyler

“TOP GUN: MAVERICK”

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Tom Cruise

“THE WHALE”

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Brendan Fraser

