SAG Awards TV nominations predictions: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Crown’ will lead

Two TV shows are predicted to lead all others when the nominations for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards are announced on Wednesday, January 11: “The Crown” and “Abbott Elementary.” Both series will reap ensemble bids plus four individual citations, according to Gold Derby’s combined odds. It’s the fifth season for Netflix’s regal drama and the first at-bat for ABC’s elementary school mockumentary. Scroll down to see all 2023 SAG Awards nominations predictions by TV show.

“The Crown” is a reliable favorite for SAG Awards voters, having prevailed at all four of the prior ceremonies in which it was eligible: Claire Foy for Seasons 1 and 2, John Lithgow for Season 1, the entire cast for Seasons 3 and 4, and Gillian Anderson for Season 4. Now, it’s expected to score a fifth ensemble nomination plus solo bids for female actors Imelda Staunton (as Queen Elizabeth) and Elizabeth Debicki (as Princess Diana) and male actors Dominic West (as Prince Charles) and Jonathan Pryce (as Prince Philip).

“Abbott Elementary” premiered in January as a mid-season replacement and is now midway through its second season on the alphabet network. The series is predicted to make an impressive showing at the SAG Awards, with a nom for its cast and no less than three actresses hearing their names called — Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James — as well as one actor, Tyler James Williams.

The only other TV program predicted to earn three or more SAG Award bids is “Only Murders in the Building.” Just like last year, the Hulu whodunnit comedy should earn notices for its ensemble cast, plus co-leads Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The nine television shows forecasted to earn two noms apiece are “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Better Call Saul,” “Hacks,” “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Ozark,” “Pam and Tommy,” “Severance” and “The White Lotus: Sicily.”

Here are Gold Derby’s complete 2023 SAG Awards nominations predictions by TV show in all eight categories:

5 NOMINATIONS

“Abbott Elementary”

TV Comedy Ensemble

TV Comedy Actor for Tyler James Williams

TV Comedy Actress for Quinta Brunson

TV Comedy Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph

TV Comedy Actress for Janelle James

“The Crown”

TV Drama Ensemble

TV Drama Actor for Dominic West

TV Drama Actor for Jonathan Pryce

TV Drama Actress for Imelda Staunton

TV Drama Actress for Elizabeth Debicki

3 NOMINATIONS

“Only Murders in the Building”

TV Comedy Ensemble

TV Comedy Actor for Steve Martin

TV Comedy Actor for Martin Short

2 NOMINATIONS

“Barry”

TV Comedy Ensemble

TV Comedy Actor for Bill Hader

“The Bear”

TV Comedy Ensemble

TV Comedy Actor for Jeremy Allen White

“Better Call Saul”

TV Drama Ensemble

TV Drama Actor for Bob Odenkirk

“Hacks”

TV Comedy Ensemble

TV Comedy Actress for Jean Smart

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

TV Movie/Mini Actor for Evan Peters

TV Movie/Mini Actress for Niecy Nash-Betts

“Ozark”

TV Drama Actor for Jason Bateman

TV Drama Actress for Laura Linney

“Pam and Tommy”

TV Movie/Mini Actor for Sebastian Stan

TV Movie/Mini Actress for Lily James

“Severance”

TV Drama Ensemble

TV Drama Actor for Adam Scott

“The White Lotus: Sicily”

TV Drama Ensemble

TV Drama Actress for Jennifer Coolidge

1 NOMINATION

“Black Bird”

TV Movie/Mini Actor for Taron Egerton

“Dead to Me”

TV Comedy Actress for Christina Applegate

“The Dropout”

TV Movie/Mini Actress for Amanda Seyfried

“Euphoria”

TV Drama Actress for Zendaya

“George and Tammy”

TV Movie/Mini Actress for Jessica Chastain

“House of the Dragon”

TV Drama Ensemble

“Inventing Anna”

TV Movie/Mini Actress for Julia Garner

“The Staircase”

TV Movie/Mini Actor for Colin Firth

“Under the Banner of Heaven”

TV Movie/Mini Actor for Andrew Garfield

