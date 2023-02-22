SAG Awards nominee profile: ‘The Boys’ would be second superhero show to win for stunts

Although two DC and two Marvel movies have won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Film Stunt Ensemble within the last five years, a superhero series has not prevailed in the corresponding TV category since 2009 (NBC’s “Heroes”). After coming up short against the stunt performers from “The Mandalorian” in 2021, the team from “The Boys” are now hoping to capitalize on the success of features like “Wonder Woman” and “Black Panther” by triumphing on their second SAG Awards outing.

The third season of Prime Video’s “The Boys,” which concluded last July, follows the titular team of superhuman vigilantes as they initially attempt to maintain peace with rival group The Seven. Although circumstances cause the relationship between the two factions to again turn adversarial, The Boys gain the upper hand by siphoning assistance from members of the Seven who have grown disillusioned with their leader, Homelander (Anthony Starr). The series’ main cast also includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, and Erin Moriarty as Starlight.

After “Heroes” (2008-2010) and “Daredevil” (2016-2017; 2019), “The Boys” is only the third superhero TV series to earn multiple SAG Award nominations for its stunt work. Included among the one-time nominees of this kind are “Luke Cage” (2017), “Watchmen” (2020), “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (2022), and “Loki” (2022). “The Boys” stunt team boasts several previous SAG Award recipients, including ones who were honored for their work in the films “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2016), “Hacksaw Ridge” (2017), “Wonder Woman” (2018), and “Avengers: Endgame” (2020).

The only other returning nominee “The Boys” faces in the current TV stunt ensemble race is “Stranger Things,” which is on its third bid here following losses to “Game of Thrones” in 2018 and 2020. They face particularly stiff competition from the new “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon,” which is looking to vicariously continue its parent series’ eight-for-eight winning streak. Also in the mix are freshman dramas “Andor” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which are, respectively, part of the massively successful “Star Wars” and “Lord of the Rings” franchises.

The shows that have prevailed in this category most recently are “Squid Game” (2022), “The Mandalorian” (2021), “Game of Thrones” (2020) and “GLOW” (2019).

