SAG Awards nominee profile: Steve Carell (‘The Patient’) seeks first individual win

Over a period of 16 years, Steve Carell has racked up a whopping 19 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, putting him just four bids shy of breaking Edie Falco’s record. His latest notice, which has come for his performance on FX on Hulu’s “The Patient,” is his 15th for small screen work and his first in the Best TV Movie/Miniseries Actor category. Regardless of whether it leads to his fourth win, he has already set a monumental precedent in that he is now the first person to ever achieve SAG Awards recognition in eight different categories.

Although all four of Carell’s present challengers are past SAG Award nominees, he stands out as the only winner in the bunch. The only other one who has previously been nominated on the TV side is Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), who was just recognized in this category last year for “Mare of Easttown.” Also included in the lineup are Sam Elliott (“1883”) and Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”), each of whom has one film ensemble bid to his name (for 2018’s “A Star Is Born” and 2020’s “Da 5 Bloods,” respectively). Elliott also received an individual nomination for “A Star Is Born,” as did his current competitor, Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”), for 2019’s “Rocketman.”

Carell’s own history with the SAG Awards began in 2007 when he won both Best Film Ensemble for “Little Miss Sunshine” and Best TV Comedy Ensemble for “The Office” and picked up a solo bid for said series. Over the next five years, he received an additional five individual and five cast notices for “The Office” and scored a second collective win in 2008. He then earned film nominations for “Foxcatcher” (lead, 2015), “The Big Short” (ensemble, 2016) and “Battle of the Sexes” (supporting, 2018) before his work on “The Morning Show” brought him his first Best TV Drama Actor (2020) and Ensemble (2022) mentions.

Carell stars on “The Patient” as Dr. Alan Strauss, a widowed psychotherapist who is taken captive for an indefinite period of time by his new patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson). Naturally, the mentally fragile serial killer initially makes Strauss feel powerless as he demands they work out a way to cure him, but the doctor eventually regains a degree of control in their dynamic after delving back into his own past.

Besides Falco, the only performers who possess more SAG Award nominations than Carell are Julia Louis-Dreyfus (21), Alec Baldwin (20) and Julianna Margulies (20). Considering only male actors, he of course comes second to Baldwin, whose bids are only spread across five categories. Carell shares his runner-up position with David Hyde Pierce, who racked up 10 ensemble and eight individual notices for “Frasier” between 1995 and 2004 and one film cast bid for “Nixon” in 1996. If he succeeds this time, Carell will join Baldwin on the list of 26 men who have collected four or more SAG trophies.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

