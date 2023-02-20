SAG Awards nominee profile: Taron Egerton (‘Black Bird’) would be third youngest male TV winner ever

Just last year, Michael Keaton’s Screen Actors Guild Award victory for “Dopesick” made him the fifth man to win the organization’s Best TV Movie/Miniseries Actor prize after losing on his first lead film bid (for 2014’s “Birdman”). Now, since Taron Egerton has earned guild recognition for Apple TV+’s “Black Bird” after coming up short on his nomination for the 2019 film “Rocketman,” the group is already on the verge of gaining its sixth member. If he triumphs on this outing, the 33-year-old will also follow comedy champ Sean Hayes (31-32, “Will & Grace,” 2002-2003) and limited series victor Darren Criss (31, “American Crime Story,” 2019) as the third youngest man to ever win an individual SAG Award for TV acting.

The four actors who preceded Keaton in eventually spinning their initial lead film losses into TV movie or miniseries wins were Paul Newman (TV win: “Empire Falls,” 2006; film loss: “Nobody’s Fool,” 1995), Kevin Kline (“As You Like It,” 2008; “Life as a House,” 2002), Paul Giamatti (“John Adams,” 2009 and “Too Big to Fail,” 2012; “Sideways,” 2005) and Bryan Cranston (“All the Way,” 2017”; “Trumbo,” 2016). Keaton and Giamatti stand apart from the group in that their respective big screen performances did at least bring them ensemble wins.

Egerton, who lost on his “Rocketman” bid to Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), is now part of a Best TV Movie/Miniseries Actor lineup that consists entirely of previous SAG Award nominees. One of his challengers is his own “Black Bird” costar, Paul Walter Hauser, who is a past film ensemble contender for 2020’s “Da 5 Bloods.” Also included in the group are Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), who was nominated here last year for “Mare of Easttown,” Sam Elliott (“1883”), who earned film ensemble and supporting bids for 2018’s “A Star Is Born,” and Steve Carell (“The Patient”), whose 18 previous nominations led to three wins (film ensemble: “Little Miss Sunshine,” 2007; TV comedy ensemble: “The Office,” 2007-2008).

Egerton stars on “Black Bird” as James Keene, a former star athlete whose penchant for dealing drugs catches up to him and leads to a 10-year prison sentence. However, thanks to his natural charm, he is given a ticket to freedom that hinges on his ability to coax a confession out of violent suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser). The six-part series is based on Keene’s autobiographical novel “In with the Devil” and takes place during the mid-1990s.

“Black Bird” is the 16th non-continuing program in SAG Awards history to have at least two of its male cast members nominated at once. The last such instances involved “The Night Of” duo Riz Ahmed and John Turturro and “American Crime Story” pair Sterling K. Brown and Courtney B. Vance, all of whom lost the 2017 race to Cranston. Egerton or Hauser would be the ninth man to prevail here over his costar(s) and the first to do so since 2014 (Michael Douglas over Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

