SAG Awards: All 27 times TV Comedy Actor costars duked it out [PHOTOS]

In the 29-year history of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, there have been exactly 100 instances of TV costars competing directly against each other. This has happened at least 13 times in each of the guild’s six individual TV categories, with the highest number of cases having involved male comedy series performers. Since 1995, 13 different pairs and one trio of cast mates have faced off in the Best TV Comedy Actor category, making for a total of 27 occurrences including rematches. So far, three of the men involved in these battles have won.

This category’s high costar showdown total is partially attributed to “Frasier” actors Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce, who were nominated together eight consecutive times. Pierce prevailed once in 1996 and was later joined on the winners list by Robert Downey Jr. (“Ally McBeal,” 2001; over Peter MacNicol) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso,” 2022; over Brett Goldstein). Considering all six categories, the ones who follow the “Frasier” stars with the second most head-to-head battles (four) are Dennis Franz and Jimmy Smits of the drama series “NYPD Blue.”

Eight of the 20 TV SAG Awards lineups that have included multiple costar battles apiece have involved male comedy actors, while there have been no more than three such instances in each of the other five categories. This includes 2023 contenders Anthony Carrigan and Bill Hader of “Barry” and Steve Martin and Martin Short of “Only Murders in the Building.”

Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about the 27 cases of dual nominations in this category, and be sure to tune in to the 29th SAG Awards ceremony, streaming live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, February 26.

