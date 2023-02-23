SAG Awards: All 16 times TV Comedy Actress costars went head to head [PHOTOS]

Since 2000, there have been 16 cases of female comedy series costars competing directly against each other at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. These instances have involved 11 pairs of women (with five rematches) and have led to three Best TV Comedy Actress wins for Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace,” 2004; over Debra Messing), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” 2019; over Alex Borstein), and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek,” 2021; over Annie Murphy).

This category’s repeat showdown record of two is held by “Grace and Frankie” cast mates Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, who both vied for the prize every year between 2017 and 2019. In the corresponding drama actress category, this record is matched by Lorraine Bracco and Edie Falco of “The Sopranos” and Julia Garner and Laura Linney of “Ozark.”

The 2004, 2019, and 2021 comedy actress lineups each included more than one costar battle, with the last having involved Murphy and O’Hara as well as “Dead to Me” pair Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. This remains the only one of the six individual TV SAG Awards categories in which there has never been a three-way showdown among performers from a single show.

Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about the 16 cases of dual nominations in this category, and be sure to tune in to the 29th SAG Awards ceremony, streaming live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, February 26.

