SAG Awards: All 13 times TV Drama Actor costars challenged each other [PHOTOS]

In the nearly three decades since “Chicago Hope” costars Héctor Elizondo and Mandy Patinkin were nominated against each other for the inaugural Best TV Drama Actor SAG Award in 1995, another seven pairs and one trio of cast mates have directly faced off in the category. Including four rematches, this makes for a total of 13 costar battles that have led to two wins for Anthony Edwards (“ER,” 1996; over George Clooney) and Dennis Franz (“NYPD Blue,” 1997; over Jimmy Smits).

Franz and Smits’s rematch total of three is the second highest across all six of the individual TV SAG Awards categories behind that of comedic “Frasier” pair Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce (seven). In third place on the overall male list with two each are comedy nominees Jason Alexander and Michael Richards of “Seinfeld” and Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet of “Modern Family.”

So far, the 1996 and 1997 drama actor lineups have been the only ones to include more than one costar showdown each, as those races both involved the previously mentioned “ER” and “NYPD Blue” duos. Until Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong were simultaneously nominated for “Succession” in 2022, this was the last of the three male solo categories in which there had never been a three-way cast mate battle.

Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about the 13 cases of dual nominations in this category, and be sure to tune in to the 29th SAG Awards ceremony, streaming live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, February 26.

