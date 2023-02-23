SAG Awards: All 15 times TV Drama Actress costars battled it out [PHOTOS]

Since Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, and Nancy Marchand all received nominations for the 2000 Best TV Drama Actress SAG Award for their work on “The Sopranos,” the category has seen one more trio and eight more pairs of costars compete directly against each other. Including rematches, there have been 15 total instances that have resulted in four wins for Falco (2000 and 2003; the latter time over just Bracco), Allison Janney (“The West Wing,” 2002; over Stockard Channing), and Gillian Anderson (“The Crown,” 2021; over Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin).

Bracco and Falco set the still-intact overall female rematch record of two in 2003. It has since been matched by their fellow drama nominees Julia Garner and Laura Linney of “Ozark” as well as comedy contenders Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin of “Grace and Frankie.” All three pairs rank behind “Frasier” duo Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce (seven) and “NYPD Blue” actors Dennis Franz and Jimmy Smits (three) on the genderless list.

The 2002, 2003, and 2021 drama actress lineups included more than one costar showdown apiece, with the last having involved the three “Crown” performers and the “Ozark” twosome. This was the first of the six individual TV SAG Awards categories in which three performers from the same show duked it out and, along with Best TV Movie/Miniseries Actress, is one of only two in which this has happened twice.

Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about the 16 cases of dual nominations in this category, and be sure to tune in to the 29th SAG Awards ceremony, streaming live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, February 26.

