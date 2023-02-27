SAG Awards TV forums reactions: Cheers and jeers

Our forum posters were ready and waiting to cheer and jeer over this year’s SAG Award winners on the TV side. Read their reactions, then join the conversation here, if you’re brave enough. Below is just a sampling of their brutal comments on the nine television categories at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Best Comedy Ensemble

X – “Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

antony: Soooo happy for them!

Emmyfan: Yay!!!! Well deserved for “Abbott Elementary”!

Best Drama Ensemble

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Best Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

X – Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

ejaru1810: Go Jean!!!!

estrelas: Jean…ugh. She is deserving but really really sad for Applegate.

Best Comedy Actor

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

X – Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

SarahvsAwards: JAW I know that’s right!!

annalma: YESSSS LET’S GO JEREMY

JV: It’s a sweep. He’s taking the TCA and Emmy as well.

Best Drama Actress

X – Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Atypical: Yassss Jennifer Coolidge!!!

Best Drama Actor

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Best TV Movie/Mini Actress

Emily Blunt (“The English”)

X – Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

L.B.: CHASTAIN SKSJSJSJSJJ

JV: Seyfried isn’t a sweeper

antony: What an awful win!!

GD: Chastain’s literally the worse of the nominees… Nobody looked happy when she won.

Best TV Movie/Mini Actor

Steve Carell (“The Patient”)

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

X – Sam Elliott (“1883”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Atypical: Sam Elliott, wutttt? Veteran realness.

MD: Lol what are these limited series acting winners?

JV: Yeah, “Dahmer” and Peters are not winning Emmys.

Ms Attitude: Sam Elliott!!!! A living film legend. Deserved.

Best Stunt Ensemble

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

X – “Stranger Things”

methaddiction: The guilds really don’t like “HOTD.”

