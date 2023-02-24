SAG Awards: All 16 times TV Movie/Miniseries Actor costars faced off [PHOTOS]

In the 29-year existence of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, a total of 15 pairs and one trio of cast mates have directly challenged each other for the Best TV Movie/Miniseries Actor prize, with the latest dual nominees being Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser of “Black Bird.” These instances have resulted in eight wins, which is a far higher amount than in any of the other five solo TV categories. The first to triumph in one of these situations was Jack Lemmon (“Tuesdays with Morrie,” 2000; over Hank Azaria), while the most recent was Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra,” 2014; over Matt Damon).

Lemmon, who had previously gone up against his “12 Angry Men” costar George C. Scott, is one of five men who has been involved in more than one of this category’s cast mate showdowns. As the first member of said group, he has since been followed by Al Pacino (“Angels in America,” 2004 and “You Don’t Know Jack,” 2011), Paul Giamatti (“John Adams,” 2009 and “Too Big to Fail,” 2012), Ed Harris (“Empire Falls,” 2006 and “Game Change,” 2013), and John Turturro (“The Bronx Is Burning,” 2008 and “The Night Of,” 2017).

This category’s 2013 and 2017 lineups are the only ones that have included multiple costar battles each. Harris and his “Game Change” cast mate Woody Harrelson were nominated against “Hatfields & McCoys” duo Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton, while Turturro and Riz Ahmed of “The Night Of” vied for the same trophy as Sterling K. Brown and Courtney B. Vance of “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about the 16 cases of dual nominations in this category, and be sure to tune in to the 29th SAG Awards ceremony, streaming live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, February 26.

