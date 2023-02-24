SAG Awards: All 13 times TV Movie/Miniseries Actress costars competed against each other [PHOTOS]

Within the last quarter century, a total of 11 pairs and two trios of cast mates have been nominated against each other for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best TV Movie/Miniseries Actress. The most recent dual nominees were “Mare of Easttown” actresses Jean Smart and Kate Winslet, the latter of whom became the fifth woman to triumph here over a costar by taking the 2022 prize. This precedent had been set 18 years earlier by Meryl Streep (“Angels in America”; over Mary-Louise Parker and Emma Thompson).

At this point, the only actress who has been involved in at least two of this category’s costar battles is Jessica Lange (“Grey Gardens,” 2010 and “Feud: Bette and Joan,” 2018). However, nominees Catherine O’Hara (“Temple Grandin,” 2011) and Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies,” 2018) were later involved in similar situations in other solo TV categories. The former nabbed a comedy trophy against her on-screen “Schitt’s Creek” daughter, Annie Murphy, in 2021, while the latter contended against her “The Morning Show” costar, Jennifer Aniston, in the 2022 drama actress race.

This category’s 2004 and 2018 lineups are the only ones that have included more than one cast mate showdown each. The first involved the “Angels in America” bunch competing against Anne Bancroft and Helen Mirren of “The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone,” while the second slate consisted of “Feud” pair Lange and Susan Sarandon and “Big Little Lies” trio Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, and Witherspoon.

Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about the 13 cases of dual nominations in this category, and be sure to tune in to the 29th SAG Awards ceremony, streaming live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, February 26.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?