SAG TV nominations forum reactions: Cheers for ‘The Bear’ cast, jeers for ‘Pam and Tommy’ snubs

Once the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were revealed, our forum posters (many of whom are industry insiders) were quick to share their thoughts about the television performances that were recognized and those that were ignored. In particular, folks celebrated the solid showing by “The Bear” as well as the surprise inclusion of “Barry” actor Anthony Carrigan. Other unexpected nominations, such as the one Sam Elliott received for “1883,” left users scratching their heads or even seething, while others lamented the complete “Pam and Tommy” shutout.

Below is just a sampling of our readers’ brutally honest SAG Awards reactions to the nominees in the nine TV categories. Take a look, then join in if you’re brave enough. The film and TV winners will be revealed on February 26 during a live show that will be available to watch on Netflix’s YouTube channel. No host has yet been announced. Gold Derby’s predictions center is open, so make your first picks right now.

BEST DRAMA ENSEMBLE

Stargazing: “HOUSE OF THE DRAGON” OUT-OUT.

boss: “The White Lotus” is deservedly a bigger player than “House of the Dragon.”

Marcus Snowden: “Better Call Saul” having a good showing is awesome. I just want it to win something for once, even though I feel like it won’t happen here.

Atypical: The whiplash of “House of the Dragon” winning the Golden Globe for Drama and being skunked at the SAGs lmao.

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

methaddiction: Jonathan Banks??

diego: “The Crown” keeps bombing. Things couldn’t be better.

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

hopelesstar: This ends any conversation about Imelda Staunton being win competitive, tbh.

Chfrik: Sad that Elisabeth Moss missed. She was at her prime this season.

Mare Sheehan: This continued disrespect to Rhea Seehorn’s performance.

Atypical: Elizabeth Debicki over Imelda Staunton? Scandalous!

Ivo Stoyanov: Julia Garner vs. Zendaya should be the Clash of the Titans.

BEST COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Nate: I am really disappointed at “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” missing out in ensemble for the likes of “The Bear.”

Babygirl: “THE BEAR” IN ENSEMBLE OMFGGGGG IM SO THRILLED.

leftyouthere: I’m happy that “Barry” managed to overcome that three year pandemic-induced break that kind of sunk some shows.

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

String Cheese Theory: Anthony Carrigan!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

hillslight: Anthony Carrigan but no Henry Winkler, oh wow.

kat_ebbs: Honestly I love the Carrigan nom. As someone who isn’t huge on “Barry,” Carrigan’s my favourite in it.

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

wolfali: Rachel Brosnahan being “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”’s sole nominee was the last thing I expected lol.

Allan Veríssimo: I suppose we can dispel any doubts we might still have had about Jenna Ortega. Her Emmy nomination seems assured to me.

lenatroid: The blatant Selena Gomez snub is beyond ridiculous.

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

Allan Veríssimo: Finally someone remembered Steve Carell.

ejaru1810: What a shame Sebastian Stan missed.

vinny: Sam Elliott is a choice. Nothing against the legend but he is not exactly setting the world on fire with that performance.

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

Victor: EMILY BLUNT AND JESSICA CHASTAIN OVER LILY JAMES WHAT

estrelas: Lily James snubbed. Wow.

forwardswill: So happy about Emily Blunt!

wolfali: I’m honestly just so happy for Blunt that I honestly don’t care that these are otherwise a crazy set of nominations.

BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE

Pranshu: Stunt Ensemble nominee “The Boys,” hurrah!