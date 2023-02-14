SAG Awards nominee profile: Zendaya (‘Euphoria’) would be her category’s youngest winner ever

Since 1996, the record for youngest Best TV Drama Actress SAG Award winner has been held by Gillian Anderson, who was 27 when she collected her first of two consecutive trophies for “The X-Files.” Over the years, her title has stood intact against several would-be usurpers, including Emma Corrin (25), her costar from “The Crown” who she herself defeated in 2021. Now, one year after Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”) came within 52 days of lowering the bar, Anderson could lose her position to someone who wasn’t even born at the time of her 1996 triumph: 26-year-old “Euphoria” star Zendaya.

All four of Zendaya’s challengers in the current drama actress race are, unlike her, also nominated in the ensemble category. Along with Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), she stands as one of two total SAG Awards newcomers in the lineup. Also in the mix are Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), who was nominated as a limited series performer for the same show last year, and “Ozark” duo Julia Garner and Laura Linney, who previously faced off in 2019 and 2021. Thanks to her work on “Inventing Anna,” Garner is also presently competing in the limited series actress category, which is where Linney scored a win for “John Adams” in 2009.

The second season of “Euphoria,” which aired on HBO from January to February 2022, follows Zendaya’s Rue Bennett as she struggles and ultimately fails to maintain her sobriety as a recovering drug addict. Because of her destructive behavior and penchant for blatant dishonesty, she is faced with a perpetually full plate of troubles that mainly stem from her strained relationships with her family and friends, most of whom are at the ends of their ropes when it comes to helping her.

The fact that Zendaya did not receive a SAG Award nomination for the first season of “Euphoria” should not impact her chances of winning now, given that five past recipients of this prize were involved in similar situations. It took two seasons for Anderson’s own work on “The X-Files” to be recognized, as was the case with her fellow back-to-back winner Allison Janney (“The West Wing,” 2001-2002). Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy,” 2007) and Claire Danes (“Homeland,” 2013) also won for their shows’ second seasons after initially being overlooked, while Frances Conroy (“Six Feet Under,” 2004) had to wait three years for her solo honor.

Zendaya’s potential victory would make her the fourth youngest small screen star to ever nab an individual SAG Award, after comedy champ America Ferrera (22, “Ugly Betty,” 2007) and limited series winners Angelina Jolie (23, “Gia,” 1999) and Anya Taylor-Joy (24, “The Queen’s Gambit,” 2021). Aside from Corrin, the only other continuing series performers who have received solo SAG Award notices earlier in life than Zendaya are drama nominees Millie Bobby Brown (13 and 14, “Stranger Things,” 2017 and 2018) and Garner (24, “Ozark,” 2019) and comedy contenders Jenna Ortega (20, “Wednesday,” 2023), Chris Colfer (20, “Glee,” 2011) and Elle Fanning (23, “The Great,” 2022).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

