9 SAG TV nominations we didn’t see coming: ‘Ozark’ cast, Jonathan Banks…

As usual, Gold Derby users were collectively right about most of this year’s SAG Awards nominations for TV, accurately predicting 31 out of 40 mentions across eight categories (not including Best Stunt Ensemble). However, some of the names and titles that were revealed on January 11 threw us for a loop. Scroll down to see the biggest surprises, and check out the complete list of nominees here.

In all, one cast and eight single performers surprised us by earning spots in the SAG TV lineup of nominees. Among dramas, we thought “House of the Dragon” would receive an ensemble bid for its premiere season, but the acting guild threw a third bone to the “Ozark” team for their farewell performances. Julia Garner also took us slightly off guard by picking up her third individual nomination for the Netflix crime series.

We also did not expect 2019 Best Comedy Actress recipient Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) to make her second post-win return, or for Anthony Carrigan to be recognized for his performance on “Barry” over his previously nominated castmate, Henry Winkler. Jonathan Banks defied our odds as well by finally achieving a solo notice for “Better Call Saul” after six seasons, plus a preceding four as the same character on “Breaking Bad.”

Here are the year’s top television snubs, based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby’s Experts, Editors, Top 24 Users, All-Star Users and all Users:

SURPRISE Drama Ensemble

“Ozark”

SURPRISE Drama Actor

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

SURPRISE Drama Actress

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

SURPRISE Comedy Ensemble

None

SURPRISE Comedy Actor

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

SURPRISE Comedy Actress

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

SURPRISE TV Movie/Mini Actor

Sam Elliott (“1883”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Steve Carell (“The Patient”)

SURPRISE TV Movie/Mini Actress

Emily Blunt (“The English”)

Be sure to make your SAG Awards nominee predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on February 26. And join in the fun debate over the 2023 SAG Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions