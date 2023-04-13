Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler, John David Washington set for Netflix feature adaptation of ‘The Piano Lesson’

Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler and John David Washington are set to lead the cast of the Netflix feature film adaptation of the August Wilson classic play “The Piano Lesson,” fresh from last year’s wildly successful Broadway revival at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre that’s a favorite to land multiple Tony Award nominations when they’re announced on May 2. Jackson and Washington starred in the Broadway run, the highest-grossing revival of a play on the Great White Way and of a Wilson production on Broadway ever.

Ray Fisher, Michael Potts and Corey Hawkins will also be featured in the cast of the Netflix edition, which is being produced by Oscar winner Denzel Washington and Academy Award nominee Todd Black. Wilson’s stage script is being adapted into a screenplay by Virgil Williams and Malcolm Washington.

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh in the aftermath of the Great Depression, “The Piano Lesson” follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor.

In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, the original production of “The Piano Lesson” on Broadway won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play. It’s part of Wilson’s 10-play “American Century Cycle” that also includes “Fences” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

In 2010, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis starred in the revival of “Fences” on Broadway” and both won Tonys for their roles. In 2016, Washington directed and starred alongside Davis in the “Fences” film adaptation that received three Academy Award noms and won an Oscar for Davis. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was released globally on Netflix in 2021 and earned five Oscar nominations, winning for makeup/hairstyling and costume design.

